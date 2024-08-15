Sheffield Park Academy sixth formers celebrate results day success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sixth Formers at Sheffield Park Academy are celebrating today after receiving their A Level or equivalent results, which have enabled them to gain places at their chosen universities and secure top apprenticeships.

A Level and BTEC students at the school have shown excellent dedication to their studies over the past two years and have seen their efforts rewarded today. They will be going on to some of the nation’s top Russell Group institutions, including the University of Edinburgh and the University of Warwick.

Among those Sixth Formers celebrating today are:

Sunnah, who achieved two A*s and an A and will be going to the University of Sheffield to study Orthoptics;

who achieved two A*s and an A and will be going to the University of Sheffield to study Orthoptics; Jason , who achieved an A* and two As and will be going to the University of Warwick to study Accounting and Finance;

, who achieved an A* and two As and will be going to the University of Warwick to study Accounting and Finance; Rizwan , who achieved two As and a B and will be going to the University of Edinburgh to study Astrophysics;

, who achieved two As and a B and will be going to the University of Edinburgh to study Astrophysics; Lina, who achieved an A and two Bs and will be going to the University of Birmingham to study Chemical Engineering;

who achieved an A and two Bs and will be going to the University of Birmingham to study Chemical Engineering; Jonathan, who achieved one Distinction and two Merits and will be going to the University of Lincoln to study Economics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunnah

Lina said: “I am happy with my results. I found maths the most exciting A Level to study.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan added: “There were some tough times during my studies but I pushed through them. I’m excited about what the future holds!”

Brendan Hesketh, Principal at Sheffield Park Academy, said:“Congratulations to all our Year 13 students who are receiving their A Level and BTEC results today. These outcomes are testament to their hard work and determination over the past two years and they should be proud of their success, as all of us at the academy are. Thank you to staff across the school, and in particular to our Sixth Form team, for their ongoing encouragement of our students and ensuring our young people have everything they need to achieve their goals.”