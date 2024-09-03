Sheffield nursery among first to benefit from apprenticeship funding scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield nursery is one of the first employers to benefit from a new regional scheme providing smaller businesses with access to apprenticeship funding.

The Apprenticeship Levy Matchmaking Service is led by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub.

Abbeydale Cottage Nursery is one of the first businesses to benefit from the South Yorkshire-wide scheme.

Based on Abbeydale Road South in Dore, the nursery employs 33 staff and has 159 children aged 0 to four-years-old on roll.

Emily Steele, Manager (centre) with apprentices Lauren Findlay (left) and Jasmine Heron (right).

The matchmaking service enables larger employers to pledge their unspent Apprenticeship Levy funding to support smaller to medium sized businesses.

Small businesses usually have to make a 5% contribution towards the training costs of apprentices. If their application to the matchmaking service is successful, they no longer have to pay the 5% cost.

Emily Steele, Manager, Abbeydale Cottage Nursery, said: “We are delighted to receive funding to train and upskill two of our staff. It is an amazing and priceless opportunity to get apprenticeship training for free and incredibly value for our business.

"Given the significant demand for nursery places and the need to retain skilled staff, it was a no brainer – we couldn’t not apply to the fund.

"We run a busy and popular nursery. It is vital that we invest in our staff to develop and retain them, which in turn helps us to provide the best service for our customers.

"There are so many advantages to training apprentices. They bring fresh, new ideas and we can mould their training to suit our business skills needs.

“The fact that apprentices learn in the workplace really helps with the development of their knowledge and skills. There is no substitute for learning on the job.

“The process of applying to the Apprenticeship Levy Matchmaking Service was really straightforward and I would encourage any other small businesses to consider it.”

The nursery’s two early years apprentices are completing a Level 3 qualification as part of their apprenticeship.

Apprentice Lauren Findlay, 20, said: "I am excited about completing my apprenticeship and the new opportunities it will provide me in the future.

"I am enthusiastic to learn new information and ideas that will help me gain new experiences and expand my career.

“I think apprenticeships are a brilliant way to get stuck into the working environment while studying as well, providing the ability to earn and learn at the same time. "

Apprentice Jasmine Heron, 24, added: "I am very happy to be completing my level 3 childcare apprenticeship as I feel it will help me with my career in future.

"I like that I am able to earn and learn, and that I can gain experience while completing the course."

Keith Richardson, Manager, South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub, said: “We are committed to building the skills that South Yorkshire needs by ensuring that smaller employers get the support to grow their businesses.

“Scores of businesses and apprentices are benefitting from the hub including the transfer of levy funding to SMEs to support apprenticeship training costs.

“Apprenticeships are a great way to invest in the future of your organisation and we would encourage more businesses to get in touch and find out more.”

The South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub is funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Authority (SYMCA) and the South Yorkshire Colleges Partnership.

The hub provides free, impartial apprenticeship guidance to Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield businesses and launched in December 2023.

Apprenticeships enable young people and adults to earn as they learn on-the-job skills, study a qualification, progress in a career and gain employment afterwards.

The Apprenticeship Levy was introduced for all UK employers with a pay bill of over £3 million in 2017. For SMEs, the government contributes 95% of the training costs and those smaller employers pay the remaining 0.5% of the bill.

The hub’s remit also includes raising awareness of apprenticeships amongst parents and carers and potential learners.

Book an online consultation today. For more information about the hub, visit https://www.southyorkshireapprenticeships.org/.