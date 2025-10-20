Sheffield named among top 20 worst cities in the UK for hair for autumn and winter, according to new study based on hard water, high humidity and wind

Frizz, dryness, and breakage…sometimes it’s not your shampoo or styling routine that’s to blame. For residents of Sheffield, the city itself can make hair harder to manage. Weather, water quality, and local salon experiences all play a role in how hair behaves day to day.

A study conducted by Dr Cinik ranked UK cities by how “hair-unfriendly” they are. Sheffield came in sixteenth, with a hair-unfriendly score of 53.07%, making it one of the country’s more challenging places to maintain smooth, healthy hair.

Sheffield’s water is very hard, ranking 1st in the study, which can strip hair of moisture and lead to frizz. The city experiences moderate air pollution, and 4.13% of local salon reviews are negative. Humidity sits at 78, wind averages 12.4 km/h, and the UV index is 3, all contributing to conditions that can leave hair dry, frizzy, and prone to breakage.

The rest of the top 10 includes Brighton and Hove, York, Newcastle upon Tyne, Doncaster, Milton Keynes, Bournemouth, Wolverhampton, Luton, Leicester, and Bradford. Most of these cities share very hard water, moderate to high humidity, wind speed, and varying levels of air pollution and negative salon reviews.

Dr Cinik explains that hair is affected by much more than just shampoos or styling products. “Your hair is constantly exposed to everyday elements that can gradually damage it. Hard water can strip moisture from strands, leaving hair dry and frizzy. Humidity can make curls swell or straight hair poof out. Wind may seem harmless, but it tangles hair and can cause breakage, while sun exposure can fade color, weaken fibers, and make hair more brittle over time.”

“Understanding your hair’s needs and building protective habits makes a huge difference. Deep-conditioning once or twice a week, using leave-in products to shield from heat and elements, and minimizing harsh styling or chemical treatments can help hair stay strong and smooth, no matter where you live.”

The study ranked UK cities by combining six factors known to affect hair health. Each factor was scaled, weighted, and added to create a total “hair-unfriendly” score. Water hardness, air pollution, and salon quality each made up 20% of the score, while humidity and wind accounted for 15% each, and UV exposure 10%. Sources included AccuWeather, Google Reviews, Rinnai UK, Met Office, and WeatherOnline.

List of the 20 worst cities for your hair:

Rank City Water Hardness Index Air Pollution Index Bad Salon Reviews (%) Humidity Index Wind Speed (Km/h) Average UV Index Hair Unfriendly % 1 Brighton and Hove 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 55 5.08 80 16.8 4 65.95% 2 York 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 61.5 6.73 78 14.2 3 63.20% 3 Newcastle upon Tyne 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 57.5 6.84 81 14.4 2.5 63.01% 4 Doncaster 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 59.5 6.60 77 14.3 3.1 61.54% 5 Milton Keynes 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 54 6.35 75 17.2 3.4 61.35% 6 Bournemouth 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 51.5 3.81 82 14.2 4.1 60.50% 7 Wolverhampton 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 61.75 6.72 77 12.4 3.1 60.45% 8 Luton 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 43.75 7.07 75 16.5 3.5 58.61% 9 Leicester 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 55.25 4.36 75 17.5 3.2 56.00% 10 Bradford 0 to 100 (soft to moderately soft) 62.75 8.11 79 17.6 2.8 55.76% 11 Swindon 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 54.5 4.15 76 14.6 3.7 54.89% 12 Portsmouth 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 53.75 1.90 84 11 4 54.05% 13 Colchester 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 53.25 3.89 74 16.5 3.6 53.41% 14 Sunderland 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 53.5 2.50 82 16.1 2.6 53.33% 15 Swansea 0 to 100 (soft to moderately soft) 46.25 4.06 85 22.8 3.3 53.13% 16 Sheffield 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 59.25 4.13 78 12.4 3 53.07% 17 Northampton 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 52.75 3.00 76 17.2 3.3 52.46% 18 Southend-on-Sea 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 40.5 1.39 82 17 4 52.40% 19 Wakefield 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 62.75 2.17 79 14.3 2.9 52.25% 20 Peterborough 201 - 300 + (hard to very hard) 55.75 2.02 75 17.5 3.6 51.76%