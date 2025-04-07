Sheffield named a hotspot for birth injury claims, according to new report

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Sheffield has been named a UK hotspot for claims relating to birth injuries sustained at hospitals (within the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust) between 2022-2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield has been named a UK hotspot for claims relating to birth injuries sustained at hospitals (within the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust) between 2022-2024.

That’s according to research by the medical negligence experts at law firm Been Let Down who found that 22 claims had been made in relation to ‘Obstetrics of Neonatology’ in the two-year window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top ten NHS Trusts with the most maternity related claims (2022-2024)

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust – 33 Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust – 28 Barts Health NHS Trust – 27 King’s College Hospital NHS Trust– 26 Liverpool Women’s Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – 25 University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust – 24 Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust – 23 Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – 22 Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust – 22 The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – 21

Please note: The tables broken down by Trusts should not be interpreted as a league table. Larger member organisations and those which provide more complex treatments may receive more claims than smaller organisations.

An estimated 11,200 births occurred here in this timeframe, meaning just 0.2% have since resulted in a claim, although many experts will agree that even one claim is too many.

Across England and Wales, there were a total of 1,503 claims made in this category and timeframe, from an estimated 1.13 million births.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, the report, which features data gathered from a Freedom of Information request to NHS Resolution, discovered that failings in maternity care have led to £1.44 billion being paid out by NHS Trusts between 2022 and 2024 for potentially preventable birth injuries, or injuries incurred by the mother during labour.

Please note: Claims received in a specific year may take years to settle and close. Due to this time gap, there is no direct correlation between the number of claims received and payout figures.

At Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, a total of £37.9 million has been paid out for these types of claims over the last two years.

'Unnecessary pain’ is the most common maternity claim area across all Trusts, with 99 claims paid out over the past two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brain damage featured in 93 claims, fatality in 86 and cerebral palsy in 66 – all of these are typically considered to be ‘avoidable’ injuries in most instances, by legal experts.

The top ten most common birth injury types by most claims (2022-2024)

Unnecessary pain – 99 Psychiatric/Psychological Damage – 98 Stillborn – 95 Brain Damage – 93 Fatality – 86 Unnecessary Operation(s) – 83 Cerebral Palsy – 66 Loss of Baby – 64 Hypoxia – 62 Bowel Damage / Dysfunction - 48

It was the claims related to cerebral palsy – a lifelong condition that affects movement and co-ordination, caused by brain damage – that cost the NHS the most though, with £171 million paid out to affected families, across all Trusts between 2022-2024.

Of all Trusts, it was Barts Health NHS Trust that has paid out the most for birth injury claims at £39.9 million between 2022-2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just behind Barts Health for total claims value was the Mid and South Essex Trust (£38.5 million), and then University Hospitals Sussex Foundation Trust (£38.1 million). Sheffield Teaching Hospitals came in fourth place for total claims value (at £37.9 million).

Carla Duprey, Solicitor at law firm, Been Let Down, commented: “As we’ve previously highlighted, a number of recommendations have been made by the CQC and through the investigations into specific NHS Trusts in recent years, but it takes time for these to be implemented and for it to start to impact on the safety and quality of care being provided to patients.

“However, if the NHS developed a better system to report and learn from incidents and claims on a regular basis, then we could start to see improvements sooner.

“We believe there also needs to be more emphasis on listening to patient’s concerns. It is vital that these recommendations are followed up and implemented in a timely manner.”

More information can be found at: https://www.beenletdown.co.uk/insights/nhs-england-birth-injuries-report-2025/