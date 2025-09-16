Sheffield motorsport star unveils one-of-a-kind art piece by local talent

Sheffield’s rising motorsport star, F4 driver Rowan Campbell-Pilling, has teamed up with local artist Amadora Art to create a one-of-a-kind painting.

Earlier this year, Rowan and other British Formula 4 drivers made history by racing at the 2025 Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at Silverstone – as part of F1’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

The showpiece grand prix weekend saw Formula 4 join Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula 3 on the same event schedule for the very first time – a landmark moment for the championship.

Driving with his Dronfield-based team JHR Developments, Rowan secured a third-place finish in front of a crowd of 480,000 during the weekend at Silverstone.

To commemorate the occasion, Rowan and his team commissioned a one-of-a-kind art piece by fellow Sheffielder, Amadora Art, who attended the race at Silverstone. As part of the collaboration, she created a 70x90cm painting of Rowan with his F4 car.

Amadora, who specialises in portraiture, is a multi-disciplinary artist living and working in Sheffield. A self-taught artist, her artistic journey began during lockdown in 2020. She now exhibits her paintings in galleries and shows across the UK, and her work is held in many private collections.

The one-of-a-kind painting was unveiled at an exclusive event in Leah’s Yard, in the Heart of the City in Sheffield, with around 100 guests in attendance. Following this, Rowan’s F4 car and the painting were also exhibited at the Winter Gardens.

42 (Rowan’s racing number) limited edition prints have been produced to fundraise for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

Rowan said: “It’s been really exciting to collaborate with Amadora, to further celebrate our win at the Silverstone Grand Prix, but also to celebrate everything Sheffield.

“As part of the lead up to our event, I had the privilege of driving my F4 car in the newest parts of the city centre and I’ve been blown away by the support here at home. I can’t thank everyone enough for getting involved in the unveiling and joining us on this journey.”

Keen to give back, Rowan is a Children’s Champion for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity and, to date, he has raised over £25,000 for the charity, all while balancing his Formula 4 schedule and Sixth Form studies.

“My family and I know first-hand how important the services at Sheffield Children’s Hospital are after I was admitted as a child for a serious chest infection,” Rowan added.

“It’s been an honour to help raise funds and awareness for the incredible work they do through this collaboration with Amadora.”

Two of the 42 prints will be signed by Rowan and Amadora and gifted to Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, a cause close to both their hearts, to auction at events. It’s predicted that the sale of the rest of the prints will raise an additional £4,000.

Amadora said: “Getting to create this bespoke painting of Rowan to celebrate his incredible F4 journey so far has been a joy. Representing Sheffield through both art and motorsport, while supporting Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, makes this project truly special. I encourage everyone to get their hands on a print while they still can!”

During the event, canapes were provided by Mesters’ Market and drinks were provided by the Northern Wine Guy and Rathbones Sheffield. Performing throughout, jazz band Chris Noble Trio provided the musical backdrop for the evening.

Over half of Rowan’s 42 prints have been purchased in support of Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity. To purchase your own limited-edition print, register your interest via [email protected].