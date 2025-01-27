Sheffield Metro Bank extends Saturday opening hours due to customer demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Metro Bank will extend Saturday opening hours at 32 stores from February 1, following increased demand for earlier opening times in a number of locations.

The changes mean that the 32 stores currently open on a Saturday will see their hours extended from 11am - 4pm to a new opening time of 9.30am - 4pm.

Metro Bank will now offer the longest Saturday store opening hours of any high street bank. All other Metro Bank stores will remain open Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 5pm.

Following an update to opening hours announced last year, on-going reviews of customer usage revealed a demand for extended Saturday times in the 32 locations. Metro Bank stores are part of the bank’s relationship banking service and growth strategy, including SME and corporate customers, with a dedicated local business manager in every store.

“Customers wanted more time on Saturday mornings and we have listened and responded. We have extended when we are open for our customers’ convenience and benefit giving them more time to meet and talk through any of their banking needs face to face with one of our colleagues,” explains Sheffield Metro Bank Store Manager, Tom Williams.

“Personal and business customers can still bank with us outside these hours in the Metro Bank app, online banking and our telephone service.”

Metro Bank has 75 stores across England and Wales and will be opening new stores in Chester and Gateshead before June 2025. All Metro Bank store opening times can be found here.

Metro Bank is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It was named as the best bank for service in-store for business customers in the Competition and Markets Authority’s Service Quality Survey in August 2024.

Metro Bank’s Sheffield store is located at 58-64 Fargate, Sheffield, S1 2HE. The store opening hours from February 1 are Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm and Saturday 9.30am – 4pm.

Sheffield Metro Bank is also part of the Safe Space scheme – the store is available to anyone experiencing, or at risk of domestic abuse, providing the opportunity to safely call a helpline, support service or loved one.