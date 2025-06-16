Sheffield man helps lead 100-person Snowdon Climb at Sunset for men’s mental health

Held during Men’s Mental Health Awareness Week (9–15 June), the Snowdon Sunset Summit was organised by Men’s Minds Matter – the only UK organisation dedicated exclusively to men’s suicide intervention and prevention – and supported by outdoor clothing brand Montane.

The event drew over 100 participants, many of whom have been personally affected by suicide or struggled with their own mental health. Together, they climbed Wales’ highest peak at sunset, creating a powerful show of connection, remembrance and hope.

Nigel Sanderson, a co-director at Men’s Minds Matter and from Sheffield, played a central role in organising the event.

Nigel said: “It was incredible to see so many people come together for this cause. These events are about more than fundraising - they create connection, visibility, and the kind of open conversations that are vital for saving lives. We’re so grateful to everyone who took part and helped shine a light on this critical issue.”

Nigel co-founded the organisation alongside clinical psychologist Dr Luke Sullivan, with whom he developed the PESC-M model – a psychological framework that supports people in suicidal crisis. Their work is now being used to inform services and crisis teams across the country.

Dr Luke Sullivan, clinical psychologist and founder of Men’s Minds Matter said: “Many of those who took part have experienced suicidal crises or lost someone to suicide. The climb was a symbolic and literal show of strength, community, and resilience. Suicide remains the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK - 3 out of every 4 deaths by suicide in the UK are male (74.1%). There are around 14 male deaths a day, that's 5110 a year. All of them are preventable. We have to do more to intervene early, support effectively, and challenge the stigma that keeps men silent.”

Funds raised from the event will go directly towards developing suicide prevention resources, delivering frontline interventions and expanding awareness campaigns.

Images captured from the summit show glowing skies and emotional moments shared among a diverse group of climbers – a vivid reminder of what can be achieved when people come together with purpose.

Men’s Minds Matter is continuing to build a national movement around men’s mental health, with more events and initiatives planned across the UK later this year.

To learn more, donate, or get involved, visit: www.mensmindsmatter.org.

Smiles all around as the group starts the hike

One group celebrating reaching the summit

Volunteers continue the climb up the mountain