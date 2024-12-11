A Hillsborough man has shed an impressive five stone after his new partner introduced him to his local Slimming World group - a decision that has transformed his health, lifestyle and outlook on life.

Steve had struggled with his weight for many years, often feeling disheartened by failed attempts to lose weight through various diets and exercise plans. That all changed when he met his partner, who suggested they attend the local Slimming World group in Stannington together.

"I lost a couple of stone on my own but seemed to get stuck and nothing seemed to work," said Steve.

"When I saw the progress my partner was making at Slimming World, and she encouraged me to try it, I agreed to give it a go. Honestly, I never thought it would change my life in the way it has."

Slimming World, which focuses on providing support to change old habits and create new healthy habits, offers a community-driven approach to weight loss. With weekly meetings, personalised advice, and a group of people who share similar struggles, Steve found the accountability he had been missing.

"The group and my Consultant Lori, who runs the Friday morning group I attend at Stanwood Methodist Church, gave me the motivation to stick with it," Steve said.

"I wasn't alone. Everyone there was cheering each other on, and that sense of camaraderie made it feel like a team effort. It wasn't just about losing weight; it was about building healthier habits and a positive relationship with food. Slimming Worlds Food Optimising approach quickly became second nature and I could still enjoy my favourite meals, such as chicken curry and a good old fry up"

Since joining the group, Steve has dropped five stone, a milestone that has had a huge impact on his physical and mental wellbeing.

"My health has drastically improved, I am able to exercise and I enjoy life so much more," he said.

Steve credits his partner for being the catalyst for this life-changing journey.

"She believed in me" he said. "Her support has been incredible, and I’m so grateful to her for introducing me to the group. Together, we’ve made this journey not just about weight loss, but about creating a healthier future for ourselves."

The couple now enjoy cooking healthier meals together, exercising regularly and living a more active lifestyle including dancing the night away, going to gigs and festivals.

Lori, Slimming World Consultant for Stanwood Methodist Church (Friday at 7.30am and 9am) said: "I couldn’t be more proud of Steve. It’s been amazing to watch him take control of his health, and I’m so pleased that he chose Slimming World to help him create his new lifestyle as we know men may see losing weight in a community based group as something that’s just for women, but it’s not. Steve is such an inspiration."

"If I can do it, anyone can," Steve said with a smile. "It’s all about taking that first step, and having the right support around you makes all the difference."

For more information about joining Slimming World head to the website for information about your local group.