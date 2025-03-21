Sheffield locals among the hardiest pub-garden-goers in the UK

Ahead of the first weekend of spring, Larry Lamb has made his debut as a pub garden weatherman, hosting Greene King Pubs’ The Sipping Forecast to help pub-goers embrace unpredictable weather and enjoy pub gardens, even if the weather takes a turn.

The move comes as Greene King Pubs research revealed the region’s true opinions on pub-gardens and spring weather. It found that one in four (25%) of Sheffield locals dash inside from the beer garden at the first sign of bad weather in comparison to the national average of 31%. However, 17% admit to wearing sunglasses and their winter coats at the same time to ensure they’re prepared for all weather conditions during the spring.

Meanwhile 9% confess to dressing for summer temperatures (20°C) as soon as the sun peeks through, even if the weather still feels cold, as they feel excited by longer and brighter days in the springtime.

It’s no surprise that northern cities dominated the top five, with two Yorkshire spots ranked in the top 5 (Sheffield 4th) hardiest pub-garden-goers, those most likely to brave the elements and enjoy a pint outdoors at least once a week during the spring – rain, wind or shine. The other being Leeds (5th), ranked just behind.

Top 5 cities with the hardiest pub-garden-goers in spring

Nottingham (36%) & Manchester (36%) London (35%) Birmingham (34%) Sheffield (33%) Leeds (31%)

Greene King pubs has pledged to buy the biggest round in the country when they detect April showers. Rain detectors have been installed in pubs across six UK locations and the first to detect rainfall (during 3 April – 10 April) will activate up to 100,000 free pints for pub-goers across the UK.

Those in Sheffield can claim their free pint in participating Greene King pubs across the region

Lamb stars in a film that previews The Sipping Forecast, bringing to life the iconic moments of British pub garden behaviours. In the film the national treasure is seen battling wind and rain whilst broadcasting at The Boat House pub in Wallingford. He will go on to deliver weather broadcasts for pub gardens across the UK on 3 April and will be paying close attention to rainfall.

Larry Lamb becomes the latest Gavin & Stacey star to try his hand at weather forecasting after co-star Ruth Jones read The Shipping Forecast in January of this year.

Larry Lamb said “The pub garden is a like a sanctuary away from the chaos of every day; it’s somewhere to sit, to chat, to meet others and to simply enjoy being outside. In spring, it can be really fabulous as the crocuses and daffodils start blooming and people start to dust of their jazzy summer wardrobe…only for the rain to come down and remind us that it’s only spring!

“Being back in the pub has been magic and I’m relishing the role of helping others out in navigating the unpredictable spring weather to still enjoy a pint in a pub garden.

“Broadcasting at The Boat House was great, I sat by the River Thames and broadcast what I saw – from the comings and goings in the pub, to the changeable weather. I’m also a keen wild swimmer so before broadcasting I had a dip in the river, it’s a wonderful way to start the day! It’d actually be a lovely spot for a fishing trip down here in Wallingford!”

Zoe Bowley, managing director at Greene King pubs said “Pub gardens have always been the heart of British social life, places where friends gather, stories are shared, and good times flow as freely as the pints. Good times are almost guaranteed – if only the unpredictable weather didn’t add a plot twist, turning a simple jacket decision into a classic British dilemma. We can’t guarantee the weather, but with our 'When It Rains, We Pour' promise, we're encouraging people to embrace those April showers and make the most of every moment.

“Larry's 'Sipping Forecast' is here to help everyone embrace the drizzle and stay connected to the joy of the pub garden, rain or shine. We're proud to be keeping the spirit of the Great British pub alive, whatever the weather!”

Rain detectors have been installed in Greene King pubs across the UK in Leeds, London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol and Wallingford. Pub-goers are urged to keep an eye on Greene King Pub’s official Instagram which will announce the first detection of rain, they will have 48 hours to head to their nearest participating Greene King pub and say ‘it’s raining, please pour me a free pint’ to claim their free pint this April.

1 . Contributed Larry Lamb basking in the sun, delivering The Sipping Forecast to help the country navigate unpredictable pub-garden weather this spring. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Larry Lamb battling the rain, delivering The Sipping Forecast to help the country navigate unpredictable pub-garden weather this spring. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales