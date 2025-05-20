Sheffield leisure centre set to undergo transformation

Heeley Pool and Gym, run by award-winning leisure operator Everyone Active in partnership with Sheffield City Council, will undergo a refurbishment from Monday 2 June to Sunday 8 June to modernise its gym facility.

New cardio equipment including treadmills, cross trainers, rowing machines and exercise bikes are set to be installed as well as new free weights and pin-loaded resistance machines.

The leisure centre will also be redecorated and updated with a new heavy duty free weight flooring and stretch area.

Everyone Active contract manager, Phil Bowers, said: “Heeley Pool and Gym is very important to the local community it serves and we’re thrilled to announce this fantastic refurbishment that will give this facility a new lease of life.

“The upgrades will enable us to offer new and improved facilities to help keep local residents active, inspiring them to achieve their health and fitness goals. We thoroughly look forward to welcoming members through the doors following this exciting investment.”

The rest of the facility will remain open during the works and be unaffected by the gym closure, with group exercises and the pool still in operation. The gym will reopen on Monday 9 June.

During the refurbishment, Everyone Active members will be able to use other facilities in the city including Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS), Concord Sports Centre, iceSheffield, Springs Leisure Centre and Hillsborough Leisure Centre.

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, added: “We are committed to ensuring that everyone in Sheffield has access to facilities that support them in being more active, more often. That means investing in spaces that are not only fit for purpose, but that people genuinely want to visit and enjoy.

“The refurbishment of Heeley Pool and Gym is a fantastic step in that direction, modernising the centre for the benefit of the whole community. I’m really looking forward to seeing the transformation once it’s complete.”

1 . Contributed Fitness fans will be able to benefit from a £110,000 investment that will transform a Sheffield leisure centre next month. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales