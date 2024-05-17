Sheffield law firm raises £14,100 for charity campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield law firm with branches in Barnsley and Stocksbridge has raised an incredible £14,100 by participating in an annual charity will-writing campaign - making it one of the highest donating firms across the UK this year and second highest in the North East.

Best Solicitors has taken part in the Will Aid campaign since 2021, raising a grand total of £17,080, by volunteering their time and expertise to write wills and, instead of charging their usual fees for writing basic Wills, inviting clients to make a donation to Will Aid.

The money raised is shared between the campaign’s partner charities, which work across many different causes in the UK and across the world.

Anne Rogers, from the firm, said: “Our Wills & Probate team are very proud of their ongoing support and dedication towards the annual Will Aid charity will-writing scheme.

Anne Rogers, Alicia Mate, Ellie Whitehead, John Coulthurst, and Emily Ward

“Supporting charity is really important to our team and we participate in will-writing campaigns all year round, which motivates the team as they know their hard work is making a difference to the local community.

“We understand the importance of making a Will, and participating in Will Aid allows us to raise vital funds for the wonderful charities that Will Aid supports, whilst increasing the number of adults that have a professionally written Will.”

The generosity of solicitors who have taken part in Will Aid since it launched in 1988 has helped raise more than £24 million for charity in donations alone, with many millions more in pledged charitable legacies.

Jonathan Chase, chair of Will Aid, said: “Huge congratulations to the team at Best Solicitors for raising such a staggering amount this year. It’s amazing that so many solicitors give their time to volunteer so generosity, using their expertise to help people gain peace of mind by getting a professionally written will while fundraising for our incredible charities who do such crucial and life-changing work in the UK and around the world.

“On behalf of all the partner charities, a massive thank you and well done to Best Solicitors and all the firms who have taken part this year!”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s campaign director, added: “What a great team effort from everyone who has taken part in this year’s Will Aid campaign. Thank you to everyone who has harnessed their expertise and generosity to give their time, helping to protect people’s wishes and also supporting such worthwhile partner charities who are changing lives for the better.”

Will Aid takes place every November and involves solicitors waiving the fee for writing a basic will and instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

The suggested donation for a basic single Will is £100, and £180 for a pair of mirror Wills.

Donations are shared between Will Aid’s partner charities: ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF and Trócaire.