Sheffield law firm announces seven promotions

Sheffield law firm Wake Smith Solicitors has announced its biggest ever raft of promotions.

Seven members of staff have been promoted across six divisions of the firm including commercial property, employment, litigation, corporate, private client and the people & culture team.

Stephanie Chung is promoted to Director recognising her significant contributions to her profession, clients, and community, particularly within the Chinese community across several cities, in her work providing culturally sensitive legal advice as one of the few Cantonese-speaking Private Client Solicitors in the region.

Laura Bathgate becomes People & Culture Director. Since joining Wake Smith at the end of 2023, Laura has made a significant positive impact on the firm’s culture, playing a key role in re-establishing the Wellbeing Working Committee, ensuring the firm’s re-accreditations for two consecutive years, and leading the re-launch of the firm’s annual AGM.

Since joining two years ago Tom Haywood has brought his expertise in Corporate and Commercial work and developed strong relationships with clients and referrers. His skills and contributions brought involvement in several notable transactions, making him a valuable asset to the firm and bringing him a promotion to Senior Associate.

Highly capable employment solicitor Harriet Gardner has been promoted to Associate and Employment Team Leader after consistently demonstrating strong leadership and autonomy and managing complex legal matters. Harriet’s commitment to mentorship is evident in her supervision of trainee solicitors and her support of colleagues across departments, where she simplifies complex legal concepts to foster collaboration. She also spearheaded Wake Smith’s Link Networking Group, a valuable initiative aimed at supporting junior professionals in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with networking opportunities.

Eleanor Storey’s calm and capable approach to her commercial property work has been rewarded with a promotion to Associate after developing excellent relationships both within and outside the firm, carrying out a mixture of landlord and tenant work, acquisitions, disposals and corporate support and adding a higher level of commercial assurance to her already established attention to detail.

Sophie Kerry’s professionalism, networking abilities, and dedication to delivering client-focused solutions means she is promoted to Associate in the firm’s litigation team. Her strong technical expertise, leadership, and a client-focused approach, combined with her independent management of her caseload, effective collaboration with Counsel and colleagues has delivered tailored solutions, and consistent excellent results.

Zoe Watson has been promoted to Paralegal within the Private Client team in recognition of her hard work and excellent client service. Since joining Wake Smith in 2022, Zoe’s work has been of the highest quality, regularly receiving compliments from clients, and also supporting, training and mentoring newer staff members.

Neil Salter, chairman of Wake Smith, said: “A huge well done. These promotions recognise not only the hard work and commitment over the last 12 months, but how our employees often go beyond to balance demanding caseloads, community engagement, family responsibilities, and at the same time exemplify professionalism, making them all invaluable assets to the firm.

“What comes across is their communication and commitment to supporting clients, especially in complex or sensitive situations, earning their trust and improving client service, often taking on extra responsibilities to show adaptability and ambition for growth, and to deliver quality legal work.”

