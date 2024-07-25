Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While the very definition of ‘luck’ is something positive happening by chance, there are many theories, superstitions and rituals that people around the world truly believe help them to be more ‘lucky’. But, can where you live genuinely have an impact on your luck?

New research by Ruffle.org, found that some people in the UK might be luckier than others purely based on their location.

The research showed that Sheffield is officially the luckiest city in the UK! In fact, a quarter (24%) of those living in Sheffield have already won the lottery, and a huge 72% revealed they often find money too. One in five (20%) have gotten a free upgrade, 31% have had a shooting star wish come true and nearly one in ten have also won the postcode lottery!

The survey quizzed the nation on some of the luckiest situations that can happen and analysed each city's results to give them an overall ‘luck rating’. Closely following Sheffield as another particularly lucky city is Belfast, showing the true luck of the Irish. 89% of people from Belfast admitted they regularly find money, over one in five (22%) have won a large prize competition, one in ten (11%) frequently see 11:11 - the angel numbers, and similarly to Sheffield 22% have received a generous free upgrade.

Sheffield is ranked the luckiest city in the UK

The top 10 luckiest cities in the UK are:

Sheffield Belfast Leeds Norwich Cardiff Birmingham London Nottingham Bristol Newcastle

If you’re not a resident of Sheffield or Belfast, don’t worry! Geordies are most likely to find their luck by being pooped on by a bird (57%) and people from Leeds are most likely to find a lucky four leaf clover (26%).

Unfortunately for those in Liverpool, Scousers were found to be the unlucky ones, ranking the lowest for a number of ‘lucky’ situations, including having a birthday wish come true and hitting a hole in one.

Stuart Goymer, one of the Directors at Ruffle.org, said: “At Ruffle, we truly believe in the power of luck, which is why we are giving one lucky winner the chance to own a million pound home in the heart of the midlands. Whether you have the luck of the Irish or happen to live in the UK’s luckiest city of Sheffield, it’s always worth taking a chance and hoping to increase your luck! We also support a really incredible charity, The Myton Hospices, so your money isn’t just going towards your own luck, it's also helping those who aren’t as fortunate.”

The Myton Hospices provide vital care for those with terminal illnesses and rely heavily on donations and support from the local community. With just 20% of the funding coming from the NHS, it needs to raise £11 million each year to continue providing services free of charge, so those entering can be reassured that their donation genuinely makes a real difference to people in need.