Sheffield Inspires: New brand development highlights the impact Sheffield has on the world

Sheffield's official city branding has received a boost. Sheffield's official city branding has received a boost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield already has a strong visual identity, which has been developed over the past six years and has supported the city’s visitor economy by helping to raise awareness and profile of the city across the UK and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A city’s brand and identity play a crucial role in attracting visitors, investors, new residents and new talent by promoting a place’s unique assets to the world and giving a city a recognisable identity.

In turn, this helps drive economic growth, bring in business and makes a city a better place to live and work for residents.

Sheffield Inspires

The city's brand has recently received a refresh with the aim of helping Sheffield to ‘stand out’ and ‘stand apart’. The team at Marketing Sheffield - part of Sheffield City Council - aim to gain the city recognition as one of the UK’s top five most attractive cities for trade, tourism and talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Sheffield Inspires’ highlights the impact Sheffield has on the world – how what has happened in the city over the years and continues to happen here, inspires changes in the world elsewhere.

From ‘Greener Cities’, highlighting how Sheffield’s greenspace has been incorporated into Sheffield’s DNA, to ‘The Beautiful Game’ showcasing how the rules of football were pioneered here in Sheffield.

Sheffield Inspires also highlights how Sheffield is the home of the world’s first Centre for Child Health Technology at the Olympic Legacy Park and how the city is the ‘Capital of Modern Manufacturing’, with cutting edge research and product exports having a huge impact around the world. The city is also at the centre of sustainable aviation fuel and lightweighting of aerospace equipment in the UK, putting the city at the forefront of one of the biggest shifts in the history of transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield is also a city that puts the UK craft brewing scene on the map and thanks to beautiful natural assets around the city, its one of the biggest cities for climbing in the UK.

The city has also been integral to the electronic music since the 70s and 80s with key labels, artists and festivals having a major impact nationally and internationally.