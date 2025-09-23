Sheffield Hospitals’ teams named finalists in national Nursing Times Awards

Nursing teams from Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, including two cancer teams, have been named as finalists in this year’s Nursing Times Awards.

The Sheffield Teenage and Young Adults Cancer Service and a Gestational Trophoblastic nurse team are both in contention for the Ingrid Fuchs Cancer Nursing Award.

The Sheffield Teenage and Young Adults Cancer Service have been recognised for the care they provide to cancer patients aged 13 to 25 in South Yorkshire and the surrounding regions. They provide personalised care from diagnosis throughout treatment and beyond.

Liz Purnell, Teenage Cancer Trust lead nurse, said: “Being nominated for this award is an honour and a privilege. It recognises the work to improve the care and support that young people with cancer receive not only regionally, but also the work we are doing nationally looking at disparities and inequalities in care for this age group.”

Kam Singh (middle) and the Gestational Trophoblastic Disease nurse team are one of ten teams shortlisted in the prestigious Ingrid Fuchs Cancer Nursing Award category.

Also shortlisted is the innovative ‘Personalised Nurse-led follow-up Pathway in Gestational Trophoblastic Disease’. The pathway is the first holistic follow-up pathway for patients with gestational trophoblastic disease (a group of rare pregnancy-related cancers) at national and international level.

Kam Singh, nurse consultant, said: “Being nominated for this award recognises the voices of women living with gestational trophoblastic disease. This nomination is not just about an innovation in care - it’s about acknowledging their experiences of loss, uncertainty, and hope, and turning those into a service that supports both their health and their future.”

A digital educator team are also shortlisted in the Technology and Data category. The digital educator team focused on elevating the professional standards of documentation within the nursing, midwifery, and allied health professionals workforce. Their efforts contributed to fostering an understanding that clinical data is fundamental to delivering safe, effective, and compassionate care.

Stacie Harrington, deputy chief Nursing and Allied Health Information officer, said: “We are proud to acknowledge the team's accomplishments, which have been honoured through this nomination.”

Liz Purnell (left) said the nomination recognises the regional and national impact of the work of the Sheffield Teenage and Young Adults Cancer Service

Professor Chris Morley, chief nurse for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our teams work tirelessly every day to provide innovative, compassionate, patient-centred care. These nominations reflect the high quality of our nursing care and the strength of our teams in going above and beyond to advocate and care for our patients. We are delighted this has been recognised at a national level.”

Winners will be announced a special award ceremony in London on October 22.