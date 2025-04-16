Sheffield Hospitals rated highly for cleanliness, food and facilities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has scored highly in an assessment of cleanliness, food and how the environment meets the needs of people with dementia or disability by Patient Led-Assessment of the Care Environment (PLACE) assessors.

The Trust scored highly across all areas and was above the national average for cleanliness, food and the condition, appearance and maintenance of the Trust.

The assessors which are members of the public, visited the Northern General Hospital, Royal Hallamshire Hospital (which includes the Jessop Wing), Weston Park Cancer Centre and Beech Hill Intermediate Care Unit.

The overall scores for the Trust were over 98% for cleanliness, over 92% for food, over 92% for patient privacy, dignity and wellbeing, over 97% for the condition, appearance and maintenance of the buildings, and over 83% for the extent to which the environment is able to support the care of those with dementia or with a disability.

Fred Haigh, 73

One patient that agreed with the results is Fred Haigh, aged 73, who visits the Clinical Investigations Unit at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital twice a week.

He said: “I have been in and out of hospital since I was 13. This is the best hospital I have ever been in, because everyone is so friendly and caring. The environment is very clean and the food is better than any other hospital I’ve ever been in. I can have a snack or a drink whenever I want. All of the staff do their job to a very high standard. I feel a very lucky person to be able to come to this ward because I feel so well cared for.”

Andrew Jones, Facilities Director, at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation said: “It is fantastic to receive another great set of results from the annual Patient Led Assessment, which reflects the incredible work from our teams across the Trust. These assessments help to guide us where we need to make further improvements to our services.”