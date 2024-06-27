Sheffield Hospitals Charity moves to Heart of the City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Hospitals Charity is set to relocate to Leah’s Yard, the former Little Mesters workshops on Cambridge Street.

The charity is a surprise addition to the historic site due to open this summer. They will occupy the office space on the top floor and will join independent traders and makers including Pete McKee, Gravel Pit and Bullion Chocolate.

The move marks the bold ambitions of the charity to be more seen and connected within the city. The relocation provides a unique opportunity to be central to the growing business community and accessible to supporters of Sheffield’s NHS.

Tom Wolfenden, Director of Leah’s Yard, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beth Crackles, CEO of Sheffield Hospitals Charity

“From our perspective, the larger office was always a space that might be tricky to let. We didn’t just want another office tenant, and its large size meant that finding the perfect fit was going to be a challenge.

When Beth reached out about a potential relocation, we couldn’t have been happier. Bringing the amazing work that Sheffield Hospitals Charity does into our new thriving city centre was exactly the kind of result we hoped for when we first set about designing Leah’s”.

Beth Crackles, Chief Executive at Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said: