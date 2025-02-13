Sheffield Hospitals awarded spinal surgery centre of excellence status

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has become one of the few centres in the UK, and among an elite number in Europe, to be recognised as a spinal surgery centre of excellence.

The recognition, awarded by EuroSpine, the spine society of Europe, highlights the exceptional quality of spinal surgery and treatment provided at the Hallamshire and Northern General Hospitals.

It also recognises the ability of the teams to provide life-changing treatments which enhance the quality of life for patients with the rarest and most complex spinal conditions, in Sheffield and beyond. This outstanding care is only possible through effective collaboration between orthopaedic and neurosurgical departments.

Mr Marcel Ivanov, a consultant neurosurgeon and spinal surgeon at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust who led the teams through the accreditation process, said:

Maurice's spinal surgery has been life-changing

“We are delighted to receive this prestigious designation which not only demonstrates the world-class expertise of our teams but also highlights our commitment to delivering the best possible care to patients with spinal disorders.

"Sheffield now stands as a leader in advancing spinal surgery, both nationally and internationally, attracting patients and professionals alike who seek the highest standards of treatment, care and education.”

Game-changing care

Patient Maurice Pomeroy, 34, who was diagnosed with a rare spinal tumour at the age of 31, said the care and treatment he had received from the Sheffield team had been a “game-changer”.

Sheffield is now an accredited Surgical Spine Centre of Excellence

Maurice's tumour, which had grown within the delicate structures of the spinal cord, was so rare and intricate it appeared to be inoperable.

“It was a horribly dark time. I had an 18-month-old son. I was originally told I would be progressively immobilised, and surgery was too risky due to the tumour’s proximity to important structures in the brain and spine. I felt utterly hopeless.”

Maurice, who lives in Cambridge, was then seen by the highly experienced neurosurgical team at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals who told him that although it was a challenging condition, he had good chances for the tumour to be successfully removed.

“It was a total game-changer because the Sheffield team were able to speak with authority and confidence as they had operated on my type of tumour many, many times before. They had the exceptional experience and highly specialist expertise to perform the surgery.”

Mr Marcel Ivanov (far right) and the orthopaedic and neurosurgical teams are now an elite rank of teams to earn the highly coveted accolade

Maurice’s surgery to remove the tumour lasted 10 hours and within a week he was walking with an aid and without aids within a couple of months.

Two and a half years on he has gone on to run a marathon and although he still gets an altered sensation across his body and numbness in his right hand, he regained independence and welcomed a baby daughter – something he never dreamed would be possible when he was diagnosed.

“I came to the unit at my darkest point and through a combination of expertise and kindness they gave me hope for the future and the prospect of seeing my children grow up. I can’t thank them enough.”

The neurosurgery and orthopaedic spinal surgery departments of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals work together with radiologists, neurologists, physiotherapists and specialist nurses to provide exceptional treatment and care to patients with spinal disorders.

In total 45 highly specialised institutions in Europe hold the spinal surgery centre of excellence award, including Sheffield, Liverpool, Nottingham and Manchester.