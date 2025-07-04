Sheffield heroes wanted: Meadowhall announces anniversary mural to celebrate inspiring local heroes

Sheffield artist, Luke Horton

Meadowhall has announced it is marking its 35th anniversary by creating a mural dedicated to the city of Sheffield and its people.

To help bring the artwork to life, the centre is calling on the people of Sheffield to nominate their very own community heroes who make a real difference across the city.

Ten inspiring individuals will be chosen to feature in the mural alongside some of the city’s most iconic landmarks and cultural monuments, creating a bold and colourful tribute to everything that makes Sheffield special.

Members of the public can nominate their community hero by visiting meadowhall.co.uk/competition/sheffield-heroes-wanted and submitting their entry by Monday 14th July, sharing who they are and why they deserve to be featured in the mural.

To bring the mural to life, Meadowhall has teamed up with local Sheffield artist, Luke Horton. Luke’s signature work celebrates all things Yorkshire, and he’s bringing that creative flair to this exciting project.

The announcement comes as the centre marks 35 years of being part of the Sheffield community, supporting a wide range of local charities, organisations and initiatives. The mural continues the centre’s longstanding commitment to celebrating the people of Sheffield, with more anniversary celebrations to be announced.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “Turning 35 is a big moment for Meadowhall, and we wanted to do something really special to celebrate with the community that’s supported us every step of the way.

“This mural is all about Sheffield and its people - their pride, spirit, and generosity. We can’t wait to see the nominations roll in and celebrate some truly inspiring local heroes. After 35 years, our connection with the community has never been stronger, and this project is a great way to recognise the people who make Sheffield such a special place.”

Luke Horton added: “I’m incredibly excited to have been chosen to create this very special piece for Meadowhall’s 35th anniversary. Sheffield is a city full of character, resilience and creativity, and this is a brilliant opportunity to celebrate the people and places that make it so unique. I can’t wait to get started!”

The mural will be unveiled at Meadowhall later this year, providing a lasting tribute to the city and its unsung heroes for all visitors to enjoy.

To find out more and plan your visit to Meadowhall, visit: www.meadowhall.co.uk