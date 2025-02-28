Sheffield Health and Social Care shines at fantastic awards ceremony

The winners of the Sheffield Health and Social Care (SHSC) Shine awards were announced last night at a fabulous ceremony in Sheffield.

More than 200 people from across Team SHSC came together to celebrate the incredible work we do every day to improve lives of people in Sheffield.

The awards were hosted by Xanthe Palmer, BBC Radio Sheffield presenter, journalist and producer.

15 Shine awards were given out at the OEC in Owlerton, Sheffield. Each award was rooted in SHSC’s values and celebrated the work the Trust does to improve the mental, physical and social wellbeing of the people in Sheffield’s diverse communities.

Winners on the night from the Decisions Unit

Among the winners were Stanage ward, an acute inpatient wards, for providing compassionate care to those receiving care and treatment; Diane Morrison, who won the inspirational leader award for supporting her team through the impact of UK-wide racist riots in summer 2024, and Sheffield Flourish, who won the excellence in coproduction and involvement award.

The awards highlighted the commitment to quality that runs through SHSC, and the shortlists were full of NHS staff who had worked incredibly hard, often in challenging circumstances, to improve ways of working to deliver better care for people in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

The awards were open to teams and individuals at SHSC. This year more than 260 nominations were submitted, nearly double that of 2024.

The event was wholly funded by charitable donations. Thank you to our sponsors for making the event possible. Their kind sponsorship meant that the event was cost neutral.

Some of the winners on the night from Stanage ward

Salma Yasmeen, SHSC chief executive, opened the event. Salma said: "The evening was all about celebrating the very best of our Trust and the compassion and dedication our staff show to improving lives of our service users in Sheffield.

"I am proud of everyone who was nominated for a staff award, the event was about showcasing the amazing things we do every day and inspiring each other.

"I want to say thank you to everyone involved for their brilliant and inspirational work."

Winners

Compassionate care by an individual or team: Stanage ward

Outstanding achievement by an individual or team: Dovedale 2 ward

Improving care by an individual or teamDecisions Unit Outstanding commitment to equity and addressing inequalities by an individual or team: Jessica Achukwu and Ambereen Hussain

Improving use of resources by an individual or team: Medical Education and Staffing

Partnership working excellence: Patient safety partners

Inspirational leader: Diane Morrison

Rising star: Glory James

People's choice - your unsung hero: Esther Tyers

Volunteer of the year: Bradley Sherriff

Improving sustainability by an individual or team: Bradley Wass

Excellence in coproduction and involvement by an individual or team: Sheffield Flourish

Everyone counts (special recognition) from the chair and the chief executive: Noah Kabaira and Parya Rostami

Special recognition star award: Sue Highton