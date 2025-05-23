Sheffield Hawks U13 Girls Shine in Hard-Fought Battle Against Farnley Falcons

In a closely contested fixture at Parson Cross Park, the Sheffield Hawks U13 Girls put in a determined performance against a strong Farnley Falcons side. Both teams showcased impressive skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the match.

Sheffield Hawks U13 Girls vs Farnley Falcons U13 Girls

Yorkshire Division B

Saturday, 17th May 2025

Sheffield Hawks spot a gap in the Falcons’ defence

Parson Cross Park, Sheffield

The Hawks started with intensity, pushing Farnley deep into their own half with an early attacking set that ended just metres from the try line. However, it was Farnley who opened the scoring after five minutes, breaking from midfield to cross under the sticks and convert for an early 6-0 lead.

Sheffield nearly hit back with Maddie making a superb full-length break upfield, only to be bundled into touch just a metre out by Farnley’s scrambling defence.

Farnley extended their lead on 11 minutes, slipping through several tackles to score their second converted try.

The Hawks responded with grit and determination, and after a period of end-to-end play, Daniella crashed over on the right edge to get the hosts on the board. Alana’s conversion attempt fell agonisingly short, leaving the score at 12-4.

Minutes before the break, Farnley knocked on near the Hawks’ line. The Hawks acted quickly from the resulting scrum, moving the ball through swift hands to Alana, who finished smartly on the right edge. The Hawks went into halftime just four points adrift at 8-12.

The second half opened with sustained pressure from Sheffield, forcing a goal-line dropout and coming agonisingly close to scoring, but Farnley’s defence held firm and survived the onslaught.

Farnley then capitalised with a break down their left wing, racing in from halfway to extend their lead. Despite the missed conversion, they stretched the margin to 16-8.

The Hawks’ defence stood tall in the face of more Farnley pressure. Katie saved a certain try by grounding a loose kick in her own in-goal area, and further defensive resilience forced a turnover on the ensuing set.

Try-saving tackles from Lilly and Maddie followed, but Farnley’s persistence paid off as they crossed from close range in the dying minutes. The conversion brought the final score to 22-8 in the visitors’ favour.

Final Score: Sheffield Hawks 8, Farnley Falcons 22.

While the scoreboard favoured Farnley, the match was a testament to the Hawks’ relentless effort and growing cohesion. The contest was played in great spirit, and both teams should be proud of their display.