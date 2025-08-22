Sheffield Hawks receive £5,000 boost thanks to local Cadbury employee’s award win

The Sheffield Hawks Rugby League Club has received a £5,000 donation thanks to the generosity of local Cadbury employee Steven Fearnley, who was named a winner in the Cadbury Foundation’s Purple Heart Awards.

The awards were launched to mark the Cadbury Foundation’s 90th anniversary, recognising colleagues from across Mondelēz International who go above and beyond to support their communities.

Steven, who works at the company’s Sheffield site, was nominated by colleagues in recognition of his fundraising and community work, particularly through Ely’s Army, inspired by his son Ely. After being chosen as the Sheffield site winner, Steven was given the opportunity to nominate a charity/organisation to receive a £5,000 donation – and he selected the Sheffield Hawks.

Steven said:

Steven Fearnley and Kevin Banks of Sheffield Hawks are presented with a £5,000 cheque from Cadbury Foundation

“The Hawks have been such an important part of my family’s journey, and I’m proud to be able to give something back. I know this donation will make a big difference to the club and the young people it supports.”

Steven attended the awards ceremony with Hawks’ representative Kevin Banks, where they were presented with the cheque. Thanks to Steven’s colleagues, they also enjoyed a VIP tour of the newly refurbished Bournville Archives.

Lisa Riches, Sheffield Hawks Chairperson, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Steven, his colleagues, and the Cadbury Foundation for this generous donation. Community rugby league relies on the passion and dedication of people like Steven, and this award is a fantastic recognition of his efforts. The donation will help us continue to grow the game locally and provide opportunities for children and families to be part of our Hawks family.”

The donation will go towards ensuring rugby league remains accessible in Sheffield, supporting junior and youth development at the club’s home, Parson Cross Park.