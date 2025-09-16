Sheffield Harmony to compete in national singing contest this autumn

Sheffield Harmony will be representing the city in a national singing contest to be staged at Harrogate this Autumn.

The 44-strong a Cappella group will compete in the Ladies Association of British Barbershop Singers (LABBS) chorus contest, held at the Harrogate Convention Centre on November 1st.

The contest is part of the LABBS weekend-long annual convention, which showcases some of the very best of British barbershop from across the UK, with winners going on to compete at an international level in the USA.

More than 40 members of Sheffield Harmony, which meets each Monday night at Banner Cross Methodist Church on Ecclesall Road, will be taking part in the competition featuring 28 female choruses.

Musical Director Ros Kipps moved from London to head up the chorus in 2018. She said: “We are so excited to be flying the flag for our city in this national competition. We’re working hard in rehearsals so that we can offer our best performance.”

Sheffield Harmony will be singing two pieces in the contest, including an arrangement of the 1960s soul jazz classic, “Sunny”, arranged by Sheffield barbershop enthusiast Sam Hubbard.

Janet Eyre, Sheffield Harmony Chair said: “We are so lucky that we can perform a piece by such an extremely talented local arranger, and even more lucky that we have also enjoyed a whole-chorus coaching session with Sam, where we were able to benefit from musical insights straight from the arranger’s mouth!”

As well as singing “Sunny”, the chorus will be performing the well-known song by Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell entitled: “You Are My Sunshine.”

“It’s such a sensitively-crafted arrangement,” said chorus MD Ros. “One that we feel will have huge emotional pull.”

It will be the first time in two years that Sheffield Harmony has ventured to compete, and six new members will be competing with the chorus for the first time. Most members are seasoned competitors and form part of mixed a cappella chorus, Crucible Vocal Project (CVP), which won a national gold medal in 2024 and competed in European championships in Sweden in May 2025.

Sheffield Harmony is one of sixty choruses who are members of the UK singing association known as LABBS. The organisation holds its annual convention every Autumn, which involves competitions for choruses and quartets as well as exciting shows featuring talented a cappella performers from around the globe.