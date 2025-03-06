Sheffield Hallam University welcomes The British University in Egypt to advance a new global collaboration

Sheffield Hallam University’s Vice-Chancellor welcomed a senior delegation from The British University in Egypt (BUE) to sign an agreement furthering their commitment to international academic collaboration

Colleagues from Sheffield Hallam and BUE came together for the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing academic and research partnerships across both institutions.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Liz Mossop signed the MoU on behalf of the Sheffield Hallam University during the visit on Monday 3 March.

Professor Liz Mossop said: “We were delighted to welcome the President and his delegation from the BUE. This visit, and the signing of an MoU, represents a significant opportunity for a new Transnational Education collaboration and knowledge exchange between our institutions.

Professor Loutfi and Professor Liz Mossop

“We are hugely impressed the BUE successfully completed the QAA International Quality Review in their 20th anniversary year; through the advancement of this new collaboration, learning from each other, we aim to build on our respective achievements in international higher education widening access to a new generation of students.”

As part of the visit, colleagues from BUE were joined by Prof Liz Mossop and senior leaders from Sheffield Hallam for a tour of University facilities including one of the new Howard Street buildings, Langsett, which will be home to Sheffield Business School.

Professor Mohamed Loutfi, President and Vice-Chancellor of The British University in Egypt (BUE), said: “Signing this Memorandum of Understanding today with Sheffield Hallam University, is a major step on our road to development and innovation. This new and exciting partnership serves as an excellent example of the synergy and milestones that can be achieved through global collaboration between institutes of Higher Education.

“Having Sheffield Hallam – a university renowned for being ahead of the curve, a vanguard of modernisation - is a fitting way to celebrate the British University in Egypt’s 20th Anniversary, and to forging a lasting and mutually successful partnership.”

The visit marks the start of a new development between Sheffield Hallam and BUE funded by the British Council’s 2024-2025 Going Global Partnerships Transnational Education (TNE) fund.

Mark Howard, British Council – Egypt Director, said: “We are delighted to have been able to support the partnership between The British University of Egypt and Sheffield Hallam. The British Council TNE Exploratory Grant is a great opportunity for institutions to work together and we are really pleased that this has helped to facilitate the wider partnership, recognised in the recent MOU between both institutions. Building connections and understanding is a key part of our work, and we look forward to seeing this key partnership continue to grow.”

Sheffield Hallam and project partners – The British University in Egypt (BUE), and The Egyptian British Chamber of Commerce have secured £20,000 for a project titled - A transnational journey between Sheffield and Cairo.

Mark Lawrence, Director, Egyptian British Chamber of Commerce, said: “At the Egyptian British Chamber of Commerce our mission is to promote Trade and Investment between Egypt and the UK. Education is currently one of our key sectors and priorities, aligning with Egypt’s 2030 vision. We are delighted to be a supporting partner in this British Council’s Going Global funded programme and, following this MoU signing, look forward to supporting BUE and Sheffield Hallam in forming a partnership that creates mutual benefit and positive impact for all sides.”