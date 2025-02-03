Sheffield Hallam University awarded funding to support doctoral research in the arts and humanities

Sheffield Hallam University has been awarded funding for 15 PhD studentships by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) as part of a significant investment in arts and humanities research across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding will support three studentships per year over a five-year period, with the first cohort beginning their research in October 2026.

The comprehensive funding package includes student stipends, tuition fees, research training support grants, and collaborative support budgets. This will enable PhD students to engage with non-academic partner organisations, enhancing the real-world impact of their research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this initiative, Sheffield Hallam University will participate in the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Hub, collaborating with other higher education institutions to deliver innovative training and development activities for doctoral researchers. This hub structure will create new opportunities for cross-institutional learning and research excellence.

Students talking outside Sheffield Hallam University

Professor Sarah Pearson, Dean of Research, Innovation and Knowledge Exchange at Sheffield Hallam University, said: "This prestigious award from AHRC represents a significant milestone for our university's research ambitions. The funding will allow us to nurture the next generation of arts and humanities researchers while strengthening our regional research partnerships. By providing comprehensive support for our PhD students, we can ensure they have the resources and opportunities needed to conduct groundbreaking research that benefits society."

The studentships are part of AHRC's new approach to funding doctoral study, which aims to ensure stability and excellence in arts and humanities research across the UK. Sheffield Hallam is among 50 higher education institutions selected to receive this landscape funding, following a robust assurance process by an expert panel.

Professor Christopher Smith, AHRC Executive Chair, said: "The AHRC doctoral landscape awards provide flexible funding to allow universities to build on existing excellence in research and opportunities for innovation across the arts and humanities. They will support the development of talented people and, alongside our other doctoral schemes, contribute to a vibrant, diverse and internationally attractive research and innovation system."

Applications for the first cohort of PhD studentships will open later this year.