Sheffield Hallam students support international sporting events

Sheffield Hallam University students have supported the media operations at two of the biggest international sporting events – gaining valuable industry experience and insight.

Students from the School of Sport and Physical Activity volunteered at the Women’s Rugby World Cup and the World University Games, supporting journalists, photographers and broadcast teams as well as being involved in press conferences.

Ten Sheffield Hallam students were involved in the delivery of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, volunteering at venues across the country hosting the early rounds of the tournament as well as for the final at Twickenham on Saturday.

Natasha Jessett, a second-year sport development with coaching student worked throughout the final. She said: “Working at the Women’s Rugby World Cup Final was unlike anything I’ve experienced previously. The atmosphere was electric; the workforce was so supportive and getting to work behind the scenes was extremely fulfilling. Being involved has helped me to solidify my ambition to follow a career path in sport event management.”

Fourteen students volunteered at the International University Sport Federation (FISU) World University Games, the world’s largest international multi-sport event for elite student athletes, held in Rhine Ruhr, Germany.

Sport and exercise science student, Elizabeth Taylor, said: “Volunteering at the FISU World University Games has been an incredible journey. In week one, I supported the media and press desk in Essen and in week two, I managed the mixed zone for athletics in Bochum. Both roles required close collaboration with media professionals and team work to deliver excellent coverage of the Games. This experience has reminded me why I’m passionate about sport but has also helped me develop key skills in event coordination and media management.”

Abi Russell, a second-year sport student, said: “I had the incredible opportunity to volunteer, and I worked closely with journalists and photographers to ensure smooth coverage and facilitate media access to different events. A highlight of the experience was taking part in the opening ceremony, proudly walking out as part of the volunteer delegation – a moment I will never forget.”

As part of the applied learning model at Sheffield Hallam University, students can undertake work experience as part of their course, enabling them to put their learning into practice.

Students in the School of Sport and Physical Activity can participate in major sports events providing real world experiences and the opportunity to network and make contacts in the industry.

Dr Ruth Crabtree, head of the School of Sport and Physical Activity, attended the World University Games. Dr Crabtree said: “I witnessed firsthand the work that our students undertook at the Games and was extremely impressed by the professionalism and work ethic of all of the team. It was great to see them have high levels of responsibility with regards media management and to watch them put what they have learned from their courses into practice was brilliant.”

Find out more about the School of Sport and Physical Activity at Sheffield Hallam University.