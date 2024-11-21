Sheffield Hallam researcher and trailblazing activist named in Disability Power 100

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chella Quint OBE has been named as one of the most influential disabled individuals in the UK, in the Shaw Trust Disability Power 100 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An author, former teacher and founder of the Period Positive movement, Chella has been recognised for her impact, innovation and influence in changing the perceptions and stereotypes of disability.

Her work has included ensuring visible disability inclusion in her non-fiction books about periods, advocating for inclusive education on menstruation and menopause and being a visibly disabled cyclist on social media and events around Sheffield to promote the use of e-tricycles and inclusive cycling infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chella is a current PhD student at Sheffield Hallam’s Lab4Living, which explores health inequalities and innovation through design. Chella’s work looks at creating tools to improve how we experience and talk about the whole menstrual span, from first periods to last periods, within our wider life experiences.

Chella Quint OBE

Using creative activities through co-design, her research helps people explore topics they might not feel comfortable discussing with researchers.

Earlier this year, Chella was appointed OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to education, after coining the term ‘period positive’ in 2006 and working with schools to develop youth-led menstrual literacy curriculum resources.

Speaking about her award Chella said: “It’s an amazing honour to be named to the Disability Power 100 List. I was selected for the education category and I'm hoping I can use the platform to raise awareness of the need for inclusive menstruation and menopause education for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disability inclusion is vital in both my work and leisure activities. I am really pleased to have the opportunity to advocate for more inclusive policy and practice for all kinds of cycling, whether periods or pedal!

“Being disabled does make it a little easier to make choices in my writing and outreach to be more inclusive, but you don’t have to be disabled to create more accessible opportunities for others. Even something as simple as hosting a workshop on the ground floor or captioning your videos are simple choices that serve as good starting points.”

National charity, Shaw Trust, runs the Disability Power 100 to raise the profile of disabled talent and challenge the disability employment gap head-on. The awards are publicly nominated and judged by a panel of 25 disabled champions including international business leader Dr Shani Dhanda, Chief Executive of Paralympics GB, David Clark and Coronation Street actor Cherylee Houston.

Head of Disability Power 100, Alona De Havilland, said: “The Disability Power 100 is all about creating change, it celebrates ambition and achievement, and plays a role in challenging society’s perceptions of disability by recognising the strengths, contributions and successes of 100 disabled individuals each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all need role models. People who are pioneers and changemakers. This year we witnessed our Team GB Paralympians rightly celebrated for their elite athleticism, sporting prowess and determination to succeed. The Disability Power 100 celebrates disabled role models with the same determination, expertise and ambition in all sectors from architecture to construction; finance to healthcare; transport to music. It is a rallying cry to future generations of leaders and a call for employers and society to recognise the talents and skills of disabled people.”