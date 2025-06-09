Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake dresses the part for hospice visit

Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake dressed for the occasion when she visited St Luke’s Hospice… wearing a dress she had bought from a St Luke’s shop!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During her visit, Ms Blake had the chance to meet patients, staff and trustees and had a tour of the St Luke’s Little Common Lane In Patient Centre.

She also visited the neighbouring St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site, home of the St Luke’s Patient and Family Support service, which offers practical, wellbeing, spiritual and social support for patients and their families or carers from the point of diagnosis and beyond, including bereavement support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she was presented with a flower decoration created by the Ecclesall Road South crafts volunteers.

Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake with members of the St Luke's team during her visit to the hospice.

“We were delighted to welcome our local MP to take a look at the work we are doing for the people of Sheffield,” said St Luke’s Chief Executive Jo Lenton.

“Oliva was very receptive and acknowledged the challenges that all the hospice sector is facing.

“She is committed to supporting St Luke’s with any fundraising activities and also to raising awareness of the work we do, not only at the hospice itself but also out in the wider communities of Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This important visit gave us an opportunity to discuss with her our new strategy for the years ahead and our values of caring, pioneering and respect.

“The fact that she was actually wearing an outfit from a St Luke’s shop was a clear indication to us that she also understands the importance of our fundraising efforts – particularly through our shops – and our belief in sustainable futures.”