Sheffield Hallam launch free chemistry A-Level support

A free programme run by Sheffield Hallam University to support A-Level chemistry students is open for new applications this September.

Chemboost is a year-long widening participation programme open to school and college pupils going into year 13 in September and are studying BTEC or A-Level chemistry.

The programme is an opportunity for y13 pupils to learn about what it is like to study chemistry at university and where a chemistry degree can take them in the future.

Participants will benefit from online lectures and workshops to strengthen their knowledge on the topics they are currently studying and receive extra support during exam revision season.

Students on chemboost scheme

Pupils will also have smaller group tutorials with current biosciences students at Sheffield Hallam University, with opportunities to ask about other aspects of university life such as help with applications and accommodation.

Current students on the ChemBoost programme have already praised the scheme for supporting them in their current A-Levels and teaching them new things beyond the curriculum.

Veronika Tibljas, a PhD student at Sheffield Hallam who tutors on the ChemBoost programme, said: “As someone aspiring to be a lecturer in the future, being a ChemBoost tutor has been incredibly rewarding. I believe knowledge transfer is extremely important and this was something I was able to do while serving as a tutor for the scheme. The programme provided participants with advanced knowledge in chemistry and practical skills crucial for their future careers.

“One of the best parts of being involved with ChemBoost has been witnessing the participants grow in both competence and confidence. It has prepared them for starting their academic journey and I am proud to have been a part of something that makes such a positive impact on student’s lives.”

Jamie Riley-Brown, also a PhD student and ChemBoost tutor, said: “One of the things I love about ChemBoost is how it gives students who might not usually have access to this kind of extra help the chance to dive deeper into chemistry. For students considering a university education, ChemBoost offers a valuable opportunity to interact with people who live and work in a university environment, allowing them to ask questions about student life and academic experiences.”