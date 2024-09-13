Sheffield Hallam academic elected chair of international hospitality education organisation

Dr Alisha Ali, Associate Professor in Hospitality and Tourism at Sheffield Hallam University, has been appointed as Chair of the Council of Hospitality Management Education (CHME)

Alisha will play an important role in achieving CHME’s purpose of contributing to the professional development and status of the UK and international hospitality management education, through the sharing of best practices in scholarship and teaching. Dr Ali is the Head of Research Degrees in the Social and Economic Research Institute and an Associate Professor in Hospitality and Tourism in Sheffield Business School. Alisha’s appointment reflects her extensive background and leadership in hospitality management education and research which will be an asset to CHME. Dr Alisha Ali said: “I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with this role and look forward to our exciting future. As I embark on this role, I am very aware of the challenges and opportunities facing hospitality management education. We live in a period of exceptional global change, which requires us to be resilient but also think innovatively and creatively in supporting hospitality management education and our industry.