Sheffield Hallam academic elected chair of international hospitality education organisation
CHME is a leading organisation which lobbies government bodies and external organisations to strengthen and develop hospitality management education.
Alisha will play an important role in achieving CHME’s purpose of contributing to the professional development and status of the UK and international hospitality management education, through the sharing of best practices in scholarship and teaching. Dr Ali is the Head of Research Degrees in the Social and Economic Research Institute and an Associate Professor in Hospitality and Tourism in Sheffield Business School. Alisha’s appointment reflects her extensive background and leadership in hospitality management education and research which will be an asset to CHME. Dr Alisha Ali said: “I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with this role and look forward to our exciting future. As I embark on this role, I am very aware of the challenges and opportunities facing hospitality management education. We live in a period of exceptional global change, which requires us to be resilient but also think innovatively and creatively in supporting hospitality management education and our industry.
“I am confident that by working collaboratively, we will be able to circumvent these challenges and capitalise on the right opportunities. In undertaking this role as Chair, I aim to embody CHME’s values: Hospitality, Responsible and Supportive. I look forward to working with the CHME members and stakeholders.” CHME’s core purpose is to foster excellence in international hospitality management education through cutting-edge research, innovative and engaging teaching and meaningful collaborations with value-based education providers and hospitality industry partners.
CHME works closely with industry partners and other organisations to promote effective and beneficial links between industry and education and to share research and scholarship which informs practice in the hospitality industry.
