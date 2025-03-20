Sheffield Half Marathon runners unite to support local charities

Charities are gearing up as the Sheffield Half Marathon returns to Sheffield this Sunday.

The 13.1-mile starts in the city centre and leads thousands of runners through Sheffield and into the Peak District then back up again to finish the race with tens of thousands of pounds being raised for great causes locally and nationally.

The half marathon has partnered up with Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Mutual and many other companies and charities for the event.

Head of Paces Sheffield Fundraising, David Hall, 35 said: “Last year we had north of 50 runners and anybody that chooses to run for paces gets to run for free and we support them in their fundraising if they raise over £100.

“We help them with the fundraising website and Facebook page and if they need help doing a raffle and securing the prizes, we support them with that too as we’re here to support the people supporting us.”

Paces Sheffield is one of the partner charities participating with runners this year and specialises and supports children and adults with conditions such as Cerebral Palsy, Multiple sclerosis and other motor disorders.

The half marathon also supports its runners and spectators with fuel and hydration stations placed throughout the course along with an ‘events village’ where food and drinks can be purchased.

Head of Community and Events for The Children’s Hospital Charity, Cheryl Davidson said: “We have taken part in the half marathon for quite a few years now and it’s just a really great event.

“Everybody comes together and comes down to cheer on the runners and there’s just like a real sense of togetherness, community and camaraderie every time this event is on and so for us, it’s just really special to take part in that.”

The charity hopes to raise £2 million from this event, which will directly fund their Current Capital Appeal, which will fund the construction of The National Centre for Health Technology.

This will develop world-leading research and new technology to solve the biggest challenges in children’s health care.

Those who compete and complete the Half Marathon are given their chip timing of the race, a Finisher’s goody bag, an exclusive medal and the option to pre-order a finisher t-shirt or iTAB.