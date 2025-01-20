Sheffield Half Marathon rallying call to boost babies' projects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield music charity is rallying city runners for its first-ever Sheffield Half Marathon team.

Award-winning Concerteenies reaches thousands of young people each year through babies’ relaxation concerts, family gigs and its Musical Stories productions with world-class musicians.

Now the charity has launched its biggest fundraising effort to date by recruiting people to run in the Sheffield Half Marathon on Sunday, March 23.

The squad - which already has 20 runners signed up - will aim to raise £3,000 for the charity’s work with babies and their families. Musicians who support the charity will play across the route during the event to spur on their runners.

Money raised will fund Concerteenies' work with babies and families

Cellist Polly Ives, who launched Concerteenies after having her first child in 2017, said: “The Sheffield Half Marathon is a massive event for the city and we’re so excited to be part of it.

“Every penny we raise will be used to give babies and their families access to musical participation, no matter their start in life.

“We do this with our free babies’ concerts at Sheffield Family Hubs and we’ve also performed for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“This work not only provides joy and respite, but it can also help families embed music into their everyday lives.

The charity provides access to musicial participation for all babies and families, no matter their background

“We know that fundraising is hard, especially currently with the cost-of-living crisis.

“So we are only asking each runner to raise a minimum of £100, and we’ve created a full package of support for every person who signs up.

“The money raised will make a huge difference to our work.”

Some of the ConcerTEAMies’ squad took part in their first team run, at Endcliffe Parkrun, last Saturday.

Some of the charity's runners at Endcliffe Parkrun

Runners who sign up will also benefit from a free beginner training plan and strength workout donated by Sheffield personal trainer Laura Hollywood. Later, they will receive a team top to run in, a goody bag and a certificate.

The charity is recruiting people of all abilities, whether they have just started running or are seasoned athletes.

To join the team, enter the half marathon and then email [email protected] Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/concerteamies