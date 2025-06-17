A new gymnastics club is on its way after developers received planning permission to convert a florist in an industrial unit into a gym.

The florist K and S Flowers ran out of an industrial unit on Parkway Drive in Darnall, before the company dissolved in 2022.

Now developers have successfully proposed changing the use of the site into a gymnastics centre, under the name Skyline Gymnastics.

Plans would not see any structural changes made to the building, with owners adding gymnastic equipment to the open plan 24x19m space.

Proposals show that the site would open from 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm on Saturdays and 9am to 2pm on Sundays.

During school holidays there will be reduced hours and the gym will remain closed on bank holidays.

Permission for the change of use was granted today (June 16) and it is unclear how long it will take to get the facility operational.

A planning application officer’s reports said: “The applicant has provided a number of user requirements, including safeguarding and safety considerations, proximity to existing membership base (350 gymnasts currently served in the Handsworth area), support of local community (applicant delivers lunchtime gymnastics sessions in local primary schools), minimum ceiling height of 7.9 metres, and minimum floor space of 5,000 square feet.

“The unit comes with its own parking bays at the front, and there are also others at the rear for staff and so on. Whilst the hardstanding surrounding the unit is not all formally marked out clearly for car parking, it is thought that there would be ample space for 14 cars to park at the frontage.

“As per the above assessment, the scheme is compliant with the above mentioned policies and approval is recommended.”