Sheffield group launch football shirts at alternative fashion show

A Sheffield theatre group will launch symbolic football shirts they have designed in an alternative catwalk show this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Soap Box group at arts charity Stand & Be Counted - the UK’s first theatre company of sanctuary - created the limited edition shirts to mark the charity’s 15th anniversary this summer.

Members of the creative group for young adults seeking sanctuary worked with community-focused streetwear brand Among Good People and London Fashion Week designer Kazna Asker, who grew up in Sheffield, on the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final result is a white and black home shirt with the word ‘peace’ written on in English and Arabic, and with a nod to Palestine and Sudan in the green and red of its logo.

Members of Soap Box modelling one of the shirts

The yellow and blue away shirt is in the colours of Ukraine, with the word ‘sanctuary’ emblazoned across it.

Both shirts will be featured in the immersive event Fabric of the World in Leah’s Yard, an alternative fashion show being held as part of Migration Matters Festival.

John Tomlinson, joint CEO of Stand & Be Counted with Rosie MacPherson, said: “We really hope the logos, words and designs of the shirts typify everything we stand for as a company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They feature the words peace and sanctuary, as well as logos about people, the world and being kind, which sums up what we do.

The shirts will celebrate the arts charity's 15th anniversary

“We are very proud that we’ve been able to offer the opportunity for quality arts and creative practices to so many people over 15 years.”

Stand & Be Counted was founded in 2010.

It operates across the north of England, especially Sheffield, Bradford and Oldham, and has supported more than 4,000 people in the last three years.

Its work is brought to life through genuine co-creation with people seeking sanctuary - refugees, asylum seekers and migrants - of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shirts get their official launch this Thursday

Mohammed Alenizy, a Soap Box member involved in the anniversary team shirts project, said: “I never expected to design a football shirt through the group - but you’ve got to be on your toes to get creative about anything with SBC.

“The shirt designs are about diversity and equality, and for me both SBC and Sheffield are those things.”

Amar Shah, founder of Among Good People, added: “This was a special project to work on and it has been a pleasure to see how the designs evolved into these two amazing shirts.”

Other innovative SBC projects have included making and releasing a football anthem, Around the World, for last year’s UEFA Euro 2024 and creating a giant pop-up book for the reopening of Sheffield children’s theatre The Montgomery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is proud to produce adventurous work with activism at its heart to call for social change and justice.

A limited run of just 50 football shirts has been produced for sale, and they can also be pre-ordered for £30 each at sbctheatre.co.uk

Fabric of the World takes place at 7pm this Thursday, June 26, at Leah’s Yard with live music, storytelling and a celebration of global fabric.

It is sold out but people can join the waiting list, or book other Migration Matters Festival events, at migrationmattersfestival.co.uk