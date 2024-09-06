Sheffield glaucoma patients set to benefit from transformative surgery service

CHEC, a community healthcare provider delivering specialist ophthalmology services on behalf of the NHS, has announced the launch of a transformative glaucoma surgery service in Sheffield.

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) is an innovative approach combining glaucoma treatment with cataract surgery, utilising advanced techniques to minimise blockages at different pressure points in the eye, to enhance natural fluid drainage. The combination of improved fluid drainage and a microscopic implant added to a membrane within the eye work to tackle the symptoms of glaucoma and cataracts, minimising optical nerve damage and vision loss, and supporting long term eye health.

After successfully launching MIGS at a small number of its hospitals as part of a trial earlier in the year, CHEC is now expanding the service on behalf of the NHS to Sheffield, as well as eight other hospitals nationwide, with more locations added soon.

MIGS is less invasive than other traditional glaucoma surgery methods, reducing risk and ensuring a faster recovery for patients. MIGS is typically advised for individuals experiencing mild to moderate glaucoma with compromised drainage of fluid in the eye.

Donna Taylor, Hospital Manager, CHEC Sheffield, said: “At CHEC, we recognise the importance of empowering our patients with knowledge about their treatment options, and know that managing glaucoma can be a significant aspect of a person’s health journey.

“MIGS provides a crucial solution to help prevent the progression of glaucoma and in turn, save the health of the optic nerve. It also has the potential to simplify postoperative care – as the eye’s natural drainage system is restored so quickly after surgery – and reduce the need for glaucoma eye drops.

“We’re pleased to now be able to offer MIGS services on behalf of the NHS in Sheffield, bringing advanced treatment to the local community to improve patient choice, treatment outcomes and quality of life.”

Glaucoma patients who’d like to know more about the MIGS service from CHEC should speak to their optometrist or GP, or contact [email protected]. More information can be found on CHEC’s MIGS information page.