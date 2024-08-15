Sheffield girls’ students celebrate A Level results day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students at Sheffield High School for Girls GDST, one of the leading independent schools in Yorkshire for girls aged 4-18, have celebrated an outstanding set of A Level results this morning.

This year at Sheffield Girls’, 27% of grades were A*, compared to the national average of 9%, 59% of grades were A*-A, 82% were A*-B, with a 100% pass rate across the board. Ten students also achieved three or more A*s, which is 12% of the cohort.

The school also celebrated students getting into a diverse and varied range of degree courses. Five students will be going to courses at Oxbridge with a further 36 students moving onto competitive courses at Russell Group institutions. The school has also seen an uptake in students pursuing STEM courses, particularly in maths and engineering, with six students embarking on engineering degrees. The school saw 89% of Maths grades awarded A*-A (compared with a national average of 42%), and 100% of Further Maths grades awarded A*-A

This cohort’s results are amongst some of the best ever achieved at Sheffield Girls’, as the school retains its position as one of the top independent schools in the North. These results are even more impressive as national mark schemes and grade boundaries return to pre-Covid levels with an expectation of decline in top results, with Sheffield Girls’ students achieving 59% A*-A grades compared to the national average of 28%, and the independent school average of 49%.

Head, Nina Gunson, said: “Congratulations to the class of 2024! We wish you all the best of luck as you embark on the next exciting stage of your academic journey.”

The atmosphere was jovial this morning in the Senior School hall, with students delighted to finally open their results. Grace Mitchell, who received three straight A*s, will be going to the University of Central Lancashire to study Veterinary Medicine and Surgery. This year she has balanced her academic studies with a busy extra-curricular and sports schedule, responsibilities as a sports captain, as well as a position on the Head Girl’s Team. Grace is also the youngest ever Youth Advisor for the FA, a position she has balanced with her studies.

Reflecting on her results, Grace commented: “I’m really happy and really excited for the next year. I just want to say a massive thank you to Sheffield Girls’ for everything and for all the opportunities I’ve got and for helping me to get to the next step."

The A Level results achieved by Sheffield Girls’ students this year reflect the school’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence achieved in a warm, kind, nurturing environment, and parents and teachers alike are all delighted at their achievements.