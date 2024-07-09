Sheffield Giants begin search for next Head of Adult Contact American Football

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sheffield Giants are preparing for the retirement of Tom Moxon, the current Head of Adult Contact at the South Yorkshire based American Football Team.

The Giants have organised a search committee and interview panel formed of current and former Sheffield Giants Board members, Committee members, and players, many of whom were involved in the previous hunt that recommended Tom for the role in late 2022 and all the successes that that brought.

The committee expects to take their time in reviewing candidates throughout the summer before making a recommendation to the Board. The timeline allows for a thorough search and review of external applicants, whilst also affording plenty of opportunity for the new Head of Adult Contact to work alongside Moxon before his retirement begins.

Mox, as he is known in football circles, said “Although I’m sad to be stepping away, I’m also very proud of where the Giants currently are. When I stepped into the role, the Team was going through a time of transition with an uncertain future. Working closely with the Executive Committee, the Team set to work in making sure senior football stayed in Sheffield. After two years the Team has flourished and is now in its greatest position yet! The next step is not one of survival, but one of growth and with this in mind it’s time for someone to carry on building off the foundations that have been laid.

Tom Moxon, outgoing Head of Adult Contact at the Sheffield Giants American Football Team.

Sheffield American football has been a huge part of my life for over 15 years, and I’m looking forward to being a supporter for many more to come.”

Moxon’s tenure came at a time of huge growth for the Team off the field with Tom joining the Team when only an emergency Adult Management Team, comprised of three inexperienced volunteers, was stewarding the Team into a new era full of unknowns. In the two years that have followed, the Team has formed and maintained a new off-field structure that is second to none, with tens of volunteers in key roles harmoniously working together to drive the Team forward with a single vision jointly built in collaboration with Head Coach Matt Flynn.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Mox for the last two years” said Matt Flynn, Head Coach of the Giants. “It’s been a monumental Team effort off the field to get the Giants to where we are now and Mox has been a key part of that. Whether it be working with the Board, or with the Adult Team committee, or collecting kit from AWOL players, or standing in the crowd with a megaphone and a Vuvuzela - Mox has been there. It takes a lot of dedication to dig deep and help when times are tough, so the Giants will forever be grateful to Mox and everyone involved in the 2022-23 offseason up to where we are now. But now it is time to look forward. We have solid foundations and it is time to grow. I’m very excited to welcome somebody new into the Giants family and work alongside them on our upward trajectory."

The Head of Adult Contact for the Sheffield Giants will hold a seat on the Club Board but primarily serves to drive the off-field vision of the Team and support the Adult Team Committee, led by Team Manager Zoe McCallum, to achieve its goals.

Mox featured for the Giants as both a player & a coach before taking on the Head of Adult Contact.

The role is, and will be, advertised in many places where volunteer roles can be posted, but applications are open with immediate effect and interested parties may express their interest by contacting the committee via [email protected].

