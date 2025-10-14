Sheffield gears up to welcome the ISU Figure Skating European Championships 2026 – with less than 100 days to go!

The countdown is now on as Sheffield prepares to host the prestigious ISU Figure Skating European Championships at the Utilita Arena from January 13-18, 2026.

This marks the first time in over a decade that the UK will host the event, and Sheffield is ready to roll out the red carpet for Europe’s elite skaters and fans from across the continent.

The Championships will see around 160 of Europe’s top competitors take to the ice in men’s singles, women’s singles, pairs, and ice dance. As one of the final major figure skating events before the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games, Sheffield will offer fans a thrilling preview of the talent and performances to come.

A Citywide Celebration

In the lead-up to the Championships, Sheffield City Council, in partnership with Everyone Active, British Ice Skating and the Sheffield Schools Get Active Network, is launching a vibrant programme of activities to engage residents, schools, and communities, ensuring everyone can be part of this historic sporting moment.

Councillor Mohammed Mahroof, Chair of the Economic Development, Skills and Culture Committee at Sheffield City Council, said:

“We are hosting a wide range of events for the community and young people to ensure that everyone in Sheffield can share in the excitement of welcoming such a major international sporting event to our city.

“In celebrating the arrival of the ISU Figure Skating European Championships, we want to create opportunities for local people to get involved, try new activities, and feel part of something special. These events are designed not only to inspire pride and enjoyment in the lead-up to and during the Championships, but also to ensure that the benefits of hosting such a prestigious competition are felt across Sheffield.

“Our aim is to leave a lasting legacy – encouraging greater participation in ice sports, breaking down barriers to involvement, and building stronger community connections that will continue long after the final skater has left the ice.”

Mark Hanretty, ISU Figure Skating European Championships Ambassador, said:

"As we count down to the European Championships, it’s exciting to see Sheffield City Council, Everyone Active, and British Ice Skating come together to launch such a fantastic programme of activities.

“This initiative goes beyond the ice – it's about bringing people together, celebrating our city, and making sure everyone feels included. By inspiring new audiences and encouraging more people to get involved, we’re helping to create a lasting legacy for Sheffield and a lifelong love of the sport!”

Shaun Lough, assistant contract manager at Everyone Active, added:

“Hosting the ISU European Figure Skating Championships is fantastic for the city of Sheffield.

“We’re thrilled to be working closely with Sheffield City Council and British Ice Skating to offer a diverse skating programme throughout the competition, which is designed to spark enthusiasm for the sport and create inclusive opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to learn to skate.

“We’re thoroughly looking forward to welcoming the community to the ice to celebrate this iconic moment in sporting history together at IceSheffield.”

In total, more than 10,000 young people across Sheffield will be invited to join in on the activities being hosted, which include:

Partner School Programme: A “learn to skate” initiative for local schools, giving children the chance to try ice skating and break down barriers to participation.

A “learn to skate” initiative for local schools, giving children the chance to try ice skating and break down barriers to participation. SEND Ice Sports Open Days: Dedicated sessions for SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) children, including both ice skating and curling, to promote inclusivity and fun.

Dedicated sessions for SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) children, including both ice skating and curling, to promote inclusivity and fun. Sporting Champions Talks: Inspirational talks from elite athletes at schools and open days, raising awareness and excitement for the Championships.

Inspirational talks from elite athletes at schools and open days, raising awareness and excitement for the Championships. School Resource Packs: Cross-curricular resources for primary schools, including art and history activities themed around the Championships.

Cross-curricular resources for primary schools, including art and history activities themed around the Championships. Arts Projects: Creative projects such as athlete cards, flag-making, and a Winter Gardens display to bring the spirit of the event into the heart of the city.

Creative projects such as athlete cards, flag-making, and a Winter Gardens display to bring the spirit of the event into the heart of the city. Volunteering & Employment Opportunities: Programmes to grow Sheffield’s volunteer network and provide employment pathways through ice sports.

Programmes to grow Sheffield’s volunteer network and provide employment pathways through ice sports. Community Events: Invitations for schools to attend the British Championships and Christmas Show, plus open skating sessions at iceSheffield.

The legacy programme will officially kick off on Thursday 23 October with dedicated SEND Ice Sports Open Days at iceSheffield. These open days are designed to give both KS2 and KS3 SEND children the chance to experience the excitement of ice skating and curling in a supportive and inclusive environment.

For more information about the event, please go to the ISU European Figure Skating Championships Sheffield 2026 website.