Sheffield Foyer celebrates Apple Fayre fun day

The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations, recently organised a free family fun day at the Sheffield Foyer.

Staff, residents and the local community gathered for a great day, where they enjoyed apple picking from the four large apple trees in the Foyer’s front garden, music provided by Bluez Vibez Entertainment, games and competitions including a raffle for tickets to a Sheffield Sharks basketball game, a visit to the national video game museum, chocolates and much more.

It was a great pleasure to welcome the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Safiya Saeed who came along to show support, and learn more about the great work happening at the Foyer. She met with the staff and the residents to hear about their backgrounds and how the Foyer helps young people. The Lord Mayor was gifted an apple crumble which she said brought back memories of her childhood.

We were also joined by volunteers from Guinness and FareShare who thoroughly enjoyed supporting us on our stalls and who joined in the festivities.

The Mayor with Guinness staff

Sheffield Foyer is a specialised supported housing scheme run by The Guinness Partnership. It provides accommodation, training and support to young homeless people aged 17-25, to enable them to live independently and safely, and help them eventually move on to their own tenancies and into employment.

Sheffield Foyer Resident, Alteyb Zacharia said: “I liked the Apple Fayre very much. The food was tasty, the music and seeing everyone smiling made me happy. I saw the Lord Mayor, she is like the queen of Sheffield — it was a very special day for me.”

Samantha Mobbs, Sheffield Foyer Manager said: “It was lovely to see our residents and the local community come together to enjoy themselves at the fun day, which was also a great opportunity for us to show what we are trying to achieve at the Foyer. Thanks also to the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Safiya Saeed for her support and all our partners, who helped organise such a fantastic day.”

Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Safiya Saeed said: “It was a joy to join the Apple Fayre and meet such inspiring young people. Hearing their stories and sharing a laugh over apple crumble reminded me why community events like this matter so much.”

