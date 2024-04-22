Sheffield Foodbank Welcomes Homebuilder’s Helping Hands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seven members of the homebuilder’s Sales and Marketing team visited the foodbank, located near its head office in Sheffield, to help unpack crates, stock shelves and pack food parcels.

Chris Hardy, Manager at Sheffield S6 Foodbank, said: “Having companies come to volunteer helps us meet the need of helping over 1,500 people per week, as businesses and the foodbank come together to serve people needing help”.

Sheffield S6 Foodbank, part of the Food and Community Trust and The Trussell Trust, was founded by local churches and community groups, working together towards stopping hunger in its community.

Over the past year Sheffield S6 Foodbank fed 69,000 people, a 30% increase on the year before. The foodbank also offers services around debt and financial advice.

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and were delighted to offer Sheffield S6 Foodbank some extra pairs of hands to help out with its food parcels.

“We have witnessed how the foodbank, despite the effects of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, has continued to provide vital services which vulnerable members of the community rely on.”

To learn more about the foodbank, visit the website at Sheffield S6 Foodbank.