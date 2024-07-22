Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Delighted Sheffield residents looked on as an iconic wartime fighter plane performed a surprise flypast over the city.

The P51 Mustang was spotted over streets in the west of the city on Sunday, to the delight of onlookers who heard the distinctive sound of its World War Two engine.

Reports of the aeroplane flying overhead were made in areas including Crosspool and Lodge Moor.

Some astonished residents took to social media to share pictures of the flypast.

It is believed that the aeroplane is part of a flight called Ultimate Warbird Flights, which is a privately owned collection which do pleasure flights as well as air shows.

Ultimate Warbird Flights have been contacted for more information.

Mustangs were famous for being long range fighter escorts which accompanied American bombers on missions over mainline Europe.