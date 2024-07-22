Sheffield flypast: Iconic World War Two P51 Mustang fighter delights onlookers with surprise Sheffield flypast
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The P51 Mustang was spotted over streets in the west of the city on Sunday, to the delight of onlookers who heard the distinctive sound of its World War Two engine.
Reports of the aeroplane flying overhead were made in areas including Crosspool and Lodge Moor.
Some astonished residents took to social media to share pictures of the flypast.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
It is believed that the aeroplane is part of a flight called Ultimate Warbird Flights, which is a privately owned collection which do pleasure flights as well as air shows.
Ultimate Warbird Flights have been contacted for more information.
Mustangs were famous for being long range fighter escorts which accompanied American bombers on missions over mainline Europe.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.