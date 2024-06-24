Sheffield firm offering free website to local organisations
Unspun Digital are offering a free website to one qualifying charity, or business in South Yorkshire.
Local organisations are invited to apply for the opportunity to receive the free website on the Unspun Digital website, where the company explain the free website will be offered to the first business they believe will benefit from a professional online presence.
Ed Hardie from Unspun explains the motivation behind the initiative: "With a gap in our schedule approaching, we figured we could try and do some good with it. We don't want to pretend promoting our business isn't part of this, but we hope we can do both things, market our services and provide real value to a local business or charity."
Co-founder Neil Carpenter added: "We take pride in our work, and the website we build for free will be no exception. We'll treat it like we would any other project and do the best job we possibly can. It's what we love doing"
Unspun are offering a fully customised website, and two years free hosting as part of the campaign, full details and terms can be found on their website at https://unspun.digital/blog/post/were-giving-away-a-free-website
