Sheffield exercise partnership proves a major Summer success for local Parkinson’s community

A new exercise partnership between Places Leisure and Parkinson’s UK is proving a major success with the local Parkinson’s community in Sheffield and South Yorkshire. Launched in May, the Move and Shout classes are giving local people living with Parkinson’s an opportunity to get active for the Summer of Sport and to live well with the condition.

Five Places Leisure sites have been selected for the new exercise pilot which is funded by Parkinson’s UK, including Graves Health and Sports Centre in Sheffield.

Since its launch, Move and Shout has already proved highly popular with the local Parkinson’s community and it is now hoped that more people can take advantage of the new exercise classes.

Each class is overseen by experienced trained instructors and focuses on promoting fitness, mobility and wellbeing for people living with Parkinson’s, while also creating a better awareness of the condition in local communities.

Places Leisure and Parkinson's UK are helping more people get active in South Yorkshire

Classes are suitable for all ages and abilities, including those with balance and coordination issues, or for anyone with reduced or slower movements. People with Parkinson’s and their relatives and carers can join the new classes, which are £2.50 per person and can be booked on the Places Leisure website.

Mike Willis, Healthy Communities Manager at Places Leisure, said: "It’s been really encouraging to see the progress of the Move and Shout classes in Sheffield and we hope that more people who are living with Parkinson’s will be able to take advantage of our exercise programmes.”

“We are seeing firsthand the positive impact of exercise and physical activity for our Parkinson’s members and there is a real sense of camaraderie amongst the group."

People with Parkinson’s in Sheffield and the surrounding areas can receive complimentary gym memberships, including induction, and regular catch-ups with a Level 3 GP Exercise Referral instructor. Participants can also join the Places Leisure Exercise Referral Scheme at a discounted rate.