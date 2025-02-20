Sheffield educationalist awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace

A college principal and former naval officer from Sheffield has described the “incredible privilege” of being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the King.

Andrew Cropley, from Dore, was awarded the honour at an investiture at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (18 February 2025).

This follows his recognition in the New Year Honours for services to the community of Ashfield and Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, both as principal and chief executive of West Nottinghamshire College and as chair of public-private sector partnership the Mansfield Place Board.

He was joined at the ceremony by his proud wife Andrea and daughters Elinor, 19, and Madeleine, 18.

Mr Cropley, 58, said: “The investiture at Buckingham Palace was a most memorable experience and it was wonderful to share it with my wife and daughters. Meeting King Charles in such extraordinary surroundings brought home what an incredible privilege it is to receive an honour.

“Whilst waiting for my turn, and speaking to members of the Royal Household, I was able to reflect on what we have achieved at the college in the last five years and how much more we want to do for, and with, our communities.

“I hope that my colleagues and partners of the college will feel pride and recognition for the part they have played. I am truly grateful to all of them.”

A trained meteorologist and oceanographer, Mr Cropley has lived in Sheffield since 2008 after spending more than two decades as a commissioned officer in the Royal Navy, latterly as Commanding Officer of the Defence School of Languages.

He joined the further education sector in 2009 upon his appointment as executive director at The Sheffield College. During his six years at the institution, he became principal of its former Norton College and led the creation of the city’s two university technical colleges.

A former a trustee of Sheffield Futures, Mr Cropley was also part of the advisory board that helped Meadowhead School set up its sixth form and become an academy.

After leaving The Sheffield College in 2015 he went on to hold executive leadership roles at colleges in Warwickshire, the West Midlands, and North Yorkshire.

Since Mr Cropley joined West Nottinghamshire College in 2019, the college has cemented its position at the heart of the community through partnerships across education, health and business, and investments in new campuses and facilities – transforming opportunities for students, apprentices and employers.

Under his leadership, the college was graded ‘good’ by Ofsted in 2023, with inspectors highlighting areas of outstanding provision and its ‘strong’ contribution to meeting local skills needs.

Outside of work, Mr Cropley enjoys horse-riding, watching cricket and supporting Norwich City Football Club. He is a member of Sheffield Theatres and frequently attends the Crucible and Lyceum.