Sheffield educationalist and former naval officer awarded MBE in New Year Honours

A college principal and former naval officer from Sheffield has been made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in the 2025 New Year Honours.

Andrew Cropley, from Dore, was recognised for services to the community of Ashfield and Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, both in his roles as principal and chief executive of West Nottinghamshire College – which he has led since 2019 – and as chair of public and private sector partnership, the Mansfield Place Board.

The 58-year-old has lived in Sheffield, first in Holdworth and latterly in Dore, since 2008. He began his first role in the further education sector, as executive director at The Sheffield College, in 2009 following a distinguished 21-year career in the Royal Navy including as Commanding Officer of the Defence School of Languages.

In his six years at The Sheffield College – where he was also appointed as principal of its former Norton College – he led the creation of the city’s two university technical colleges, which deliver an employer-led curriculum to 14-19 year-olds, with a strong focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects.

Andrew Cropley dedicated his MBE to the "incredible team” at West Nottinghamshire College.

Mr Cropley said: “My time at The Sheffield College taught me much about the power of further education to transform lives.

“I was fortunate to work with a great team under the expert leadership of then-chief executive Heather MacDonald and am proud of the transformation we brought to the college, as well as in establishing the two university technical colleges.

“It was great to be part of the team, led by former MP Richard Caborn, which began the development of the Olympic Legacy Park.

“Now I am pleased to call Sheffield my home, to have raised my daughters here, and to enjoy everything the city has to offer.”

Mr Cropley is a former trustee of Sheffield Futures and was part of the advisory board that helped Meadowhead school set up its sixth-form and become an academy.

Since leaving The Sheffield College in 2015, he has held executive leadership roles at colleges in Warwickshire, Stratford-upon-Avon, Birmingham, Skipton in North Yorkshire, and now, in Nottinghamshire.

Upon taking the helm at West Nottinghamshire College, Mr Cropley made it his mission to place it at the heart of local communities through partnerships across education, health and business, and investments in new campuses and facilities, which have transformed opportunities for students, apprentices and employers.

The college was graded ‘good’ following its latest Ofsted inspection in 2023, with inspectors highlighting areas of outstanding provision and its ‘strong’ contribution to meeting local skills needs.

Speaking of the royal recognition, Mr Cropley said: “I feel proud to be awarded this honour, although it is important to me that everyone understands that I am receiving it as part of an incredible team at West Nottinghamshire College.

“The credit must go to all those who have worked so hard and creatively to make us the college that our communities need us to be, and to those who are working with us to improve the lives of everyone in Ashfield and Mansfield.

“Whilst this honour marks an incredible milestone, we are absolutely committed to being even more responsive to our community's needs. There is still much to do, and I can't wait for the next chapter.

“I am extremely humbled by this award and grateful to my family, friends and colleagues for their fulsome support over the years.”

Mr Cropley is married to Andrea, a partner at law firm Squire Patton Boggs, who worked at the Sheffield offices of Nabarro, now called CMS, and Irwin Mitchell between 2008 and 2017.

Together they have two daughters, Elinor, 19, and Madeleine, 18, who have both been pupils of Sheffield Girls’ High School.

Outside of work, Mr Cropley, who is originally from Lowestoft, Suffolk, enjoys horse-riding, watching cricket and supporting Norwich City Football Club. He is a member of Sheffield Theatres and frequently attends the Crucible and Lyceum.