Sheffield Driver Secures Silverstone Silverware in British F4

Sheffield teenager Rowan Campbell-Pilling returns from Silverstone with his first podium of the 2025 F4 season.

With round two of the FIA British F4 season taking place at the iconic Silverstone Circuit, the 21 drivers were thrilled to compete on the same track where legends like Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button, and Nigel Mansell had previously made their mark.

The iconic racing circuit, full of high-speed adrenaline packed straights and corners, saw the Formula 4 cars reach speeds of almost 150mph. Drivers were expected to take corners at over 100mph, experiencing high levels of G-force.

Rowan, who recently joined the JHR Developments team, shone as he made several high-speed overtakes in both races at Silverstone. In race two, Rowan secured a second-place finish taking his first podium of the season.

Rowan, a Motorsport UK Academy Driver who drives for the JHR Developments team, said: “It is always an honour to race here at Silverstone and it feels great to be leaving with my first podium of the year.

“I’m super grateful for the support of my family, friends and partners, many of whom were present trackside throughout the weekend. It’s brilliant for them to see these moments first-hand.

“We’re going to continue to strengthen our qualifying position to make races a little easier, but to come away with a second-place podium, and celebrate that with the team, is what it’s all about. It’s been a strong weekend and now we can’t wait to go to Snetterton for round three.”

Steven Hunter, Team Principal for JHR Developments, said: "We’re really pleased with Rowan’s performance in his first two race weekends. He showed great determination and skill, fighting his way through the field to reach his first podium of the season.

“It’s clear he has strong race craft, which puts him in a great position as we head to Snetterton and aim to keep building on this momentum."

After a highly impressive debut season, in 2024, where Rowan took on 30 races – across 10 different tracks – to win 21 trophies, his return as ‘one to watch’ on this year’s F4 grid is no surprise to those in motorsport circles.

This year, Rowan is supported by regional partners Exol Lubricants, Altitude PR, H Harrold & Sons, Hydra Creative, Simoda, Glu Recruit, UXGlobal and Made in Sheffield.

Away from the track, Rowan has been busy across the region, sharing his journey with local businesses and even finding time to visit the Vulcan XH558.

Rowan is also Children’s Champion and Ambassador for The Children’s Hospital Charity. He has raised £25,000 so far for the charity, between an intense F4 training schedule and completing his A-Levels.

Rowan’s next race of the season will take place at Snetterton on May 24-25. British F4 races are broadcast live on ITV.