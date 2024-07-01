Sheffield double at energy efficiency awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A SHEFFIELD firm has scored a notable double at the Yorkshire & Humberside Energy Efficiency Awards.

All Seasons Energy, of Meadowbrook Park, Halfway, took the Insulation and Fabric Installer and Renewable Heat Installer of the Year awards.

There were 12 categories up for grabs at the glittering awards ceremony on June 27 at the Leeds Marriott Hotel attended by individuals and companies throughout Yorkshire and Humberside that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.

Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “This is our 10thanniversary, and we think it’s more important than ever that we continue to honour companies and individuals working in the energy efficiency industry, carrying out some of the most vital work in the UK today. The work that they do - helping people save energy, reduce bills and help the environment - is key to all our futures.”

The All Seasons Energy team with their award

Event organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “All our winners and nominees are at the sharp end of the industry, and they thoroughly deserve the recognition they receive at our awards. In the 10 years we have been running them, the standard keeps increasing each year. Continued development and growth are essential for our industry as we navigate challenging times now, and in the immediate future.”