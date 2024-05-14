Sheffield Digital Agency Teams Up With Men's Mental Health Charity to Combat UK Suicide Rates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mental Health Awareness Week takes place 13th-19th May 2024 and to mark the week, one of the UK’s leading mental health charities, Men's Minds Matter, has appointed award-winning Sheffield-based agency, Wildcat Digital, to boost brand awareness amid the current mental health crisis in the UK.

Founded by Dr. Luke Sullivan and Nigel Sanderson, the charity offers online resources, clinician training, and suicide training for carers, friends, families, and communities to help support people in a suicidal crisis. They also work closely alongside the NHS’s Crisis Resolution Home Treatment Teams.

Men currently make up 76% of all suicides in the UK, with 13 men taking their own life each day. To continue supporting at-risk men across the UK, the charity is investing in its digital strategy to drastically increase the volume of vital donations through the website.

Sheffield-based digital agency, Wildcat Digital, has been appointed to deliver a strategic SEO campaign to meet these targets whilst bolstering the charity's online presence. The news came shortly after the agency’s 5th anniversary, where they announced ambitious growth plans to reach triple-digit headcount and seven-figure revenue.

Wildcat Digital team

Dr. Luke Sullivan, Founder of Men’s Minds Matter, commented on the partnership,

“When it comes to thinking about the psychological needs of men we seem to have our heads in the clouds, whistling merrily along as if everything is fine. Things aren’t fine and there are many issues that men and boys face which require our attention.”

He continued: “As a result, we’ve decided to invest in digital marketing to boost our public visibility and develop ways of improving the mental health of men and boys in the UK. We’re excited to partner with Wildcat Digital, who are going to help us leverage digital marketing to highlight our core message and help reduce the number of male suicide rates in the UK.”

Will Hitchmough, Managing Director of Wildcat Digital, said: “Signing Men’s Minds Matter is great news for the growth of our agency, and is a clear indication of our plans to support SMEs and non-profits offering a real impact on our communities.”

He addsed: “With many charities struggling to survive, and thrive, in the current economic climate, we’re thrilled to be able to offer our digital expertise where it matters the most. We’re confident that our efforts will set the stage for impressive growth for the charity in 2024 and beyond.”