Sheffield dental surgery wins title of Most Improved Dental Practice in the North

By Galer Farrer
Contributor
Published 28th Nov 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 10:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sharrow Vale Dental Care scooped the prestigious award of ‘Most Improved Dental Practice - North’ at the Private Dentistry Awards held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Friday 8th November 2024.

Sharrow Vale Dental Care was established 30 years ago but, since the surgery was taken over seven years ago by Galer Farrer, it has been expanded from two surgeries to five and multiple Dental Specialists have been added to the longstanding team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as a total transformation outside and inside, the surgery is now equipped with state of the art equipment to ensure the best possible care for its patients.

Galer says ‘Winning this award is a hugely exciting but I certainly don’t plan to stop improving!’

Private Dentistry Awards -WINNER Most Improved Dental Practice North - 2024Private Dentistry Awards -WINNER Most Improved Dental Practice North - 2024
Private Dentistry Awards -WINNER Most Improved Dental Practice North - 2024

The Private Dentistry Awards is of the most prestigious and respected dental awards ceremonies in the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Independently judged by professionals in the field and chaired by the esteemed Dr David Houston, these awards recognise outstanding achievements in private dentistry by individuals and teams across the nation.

Related topics:SheffieldNorthLondon
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice