Sheffield dental surgery wins title of Most Improved Dental Practice in the North
Sharrow Vale Dental Care was established 30 years ago but, since the surgery was taken over seven years ago by Galer Farrer, it has been expanded from two surgeries to five and multiple Dental Specialists have been added to the longstanding team.
As well as a total transformation outside and inside, the surgery is now equipped with state of the art equipment to ensure the best possible care for its patients.
Galer says ‘Winning this award is a hugely exciting but I certainly don’t plan to stop improving!’
The Private Dentistry Awards is of the most prestigious and respected dental awards ceremonies in the UK.
Independently judged by professionals in the field and chaired by the esteemed Dr David Houston, these awards recognise outstanding achievements in private dentistry by individuals and teams across the nation.