Sheffield Day Service’s Annual Summer Fayre

Sheffield residents at a service which supports those with disabilities joined together with staff and loved ones to enjoy the annual summer fete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Day Services, on Spa Lane, Woodhouse, is part of the Cygnet Social Care division and specialises in supporting individuals with a primary diagnosis of a learning disability, in addition to those with complex health needs, physical disabilities and those with autism.

The service recently held their annual summer fayre, with staff, individuals and parents all joining for the day. They had lots of games to play, including ‘Put a Ring On It’, ‘Splat the Rat’, ‘Hook-a-Duck’, ‘Guess How Many Lollies’, ‘Bull Ring’ and many more. They also played ‘Name the Bear’, a teddy which was knitted by Sheffield Day Services speech and language therapist Izzy, and everyone enjoyed karaoke throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also some great raffle prizes on offer that had been generously donated from local services.

Residents from Sheffield Day Services enjoy their annual summer fayre

Service manager Helen Ullyatt explained: "The sun was shining, so everyone thoroughly enjoyed the ice cream van who arrived to serve some sweet treats. A great day was had by all.

"These events are really important for our service users, they bring a sense of normality, fun and provide an opportunity for families and carers to join with staff and celebrate all together."